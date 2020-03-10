Let's get one thing clear: The Vanguard School girls' tennis team doesn't expect to win a state title this season.
But that doesn't mean coach Dina Fuqua isn't pumped about her Coursers' potential. They're loaded with experience and new talent this time around.
"By far, this is the strongest team we've ever had," Fuqua said.
Vanguard is coming off back-to-back-to-back Class 3A Region 6 championships. Last season, they shared the title with St. Mary's. And this year, the Coursers coach expects her girls "to do some damage" at the state level.
Eighteen girls came out to play this season. Of those, 11 will play varsity and the others at the junior varsity level. Seven of them were part of the Coursers volleyball team that made it to the regionals this past fall, and Fuqua believes they have a set of skills and athleticism that could translate to on-the-court success.
For example, it helps that serving motions in volleyball and tennis are similar. "The correlation for tennis and volleyball is very high when learning these two sports," the coach said.
Vanguard players to watch include seniors Erin Dornan and Grace Lee, juniors Jaden Fuqua, Elly Redd, Isis Rivera, Hannah Martin, Raina Fagans, sophomores Sophia Guevara and Aidan Glaser and freshman Jordyn Van Manen. Senior Cortney Arrasmith is also expected to make a splash this season.
Jaden Fuqua made it to the state No. 3 singles quarterfinals, while partners Reed and Lee did the same at No. 3 doubles. The Coursers have made it to the state tournament the past three seasons, and coach Fuqua believes her team can do it again this time around with a stacked singles and doubles lineup.
"We are so strong from top to bottom," Fuqua said.
But the Coursers know they'll be challenged again this season, with the likes of Colorado Springs School and St. Mary's in the same league. Both schools have produced state qualifiers in the past.