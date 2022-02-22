The Vanguard School girls' basketball program stands behind the ideals of the institution at large.
Several schools, of many age groups, make up the school's campus — when the team takes the floor in the playoffs, younger versions of themselves are watching. A 57-24 win over Salida to open districts is another opportunity to inspire the younger generations to follow a culture.
"I know a lot of the younger kids at our school look up to us," junior Julianna Garcia said. "It's important for them to see that basketball is more than just a sport. It's about setting a culture and creating a family — that's what gets you through the hard games."
The Courser faithful learned a lesson in hustle Tuesday.
Garcia, as well as the other eight players who dressed for the tilt, made it a point to get every loose ball. When the wayward balls weren't there, they put an emphasis on pressure. full-court defense and finding the right shot.
In the second quarter, with a double-digit lead, the Coursers allowed a wide-open, breakaway layup. Seconds later, they fired right back with one of their own to negate the issue.
"I really wanted to come out and set the tone," coach Scott Arrasmith said. "I have leaders in this culture. They set an example. We always talk about the fact that someone is always watching what you're doing."
The ability to move past the mistake is what Garcia thinks the team will need to go far in the playoffs.
Pueblo South ensured that Vanguard headed into the postseason on a sour note. The Colts ended a 15-game winning streak for the Coursers and did so by limiting scoring outside of Garcia and fellow junior, Hailey Blanchard.
Vanguard quickly corrected, breaking through outstretched arms all game, including three different and-ones for junior Olivia Caton. When the ball stalled, the Coursers started cutting through the defense for layup opportunities.
The postseason is a different game. The officiating often allows more contact, the stakes are higher and the competition, naturally, goes up.
Setting an example for the younger community at Vanguard has made culture imperative. When everything changes with the game, a consistent culture can cut right through.
"They've been together a while," Arrasmith said. "They care for each other and love one another. We always talk about the team having to come together to make the individual rise.
"When that happens, the energy and effort shine out."