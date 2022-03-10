The old saying, "it's hard to beat a team three times," is a saying for a reason.
Vanguard girls' basketball, this time in the CHSAA 3A Great 8, were tasked with just that against Colorado Springs Christian School. The Coursers made it a clean sweep, 39-35 in overtime Thursday behind experience gained the last two years.
Juniors Juliana Garcia and Hailey Blanchard represent the bulk of that experience, and most of the team's scoring load.
On two separate occasions in overtime, one stepped to the free-throw line. First, it was Garcia to put the team up 37-35. Then, with a chance to clinch it, Blanchard did her part.
"I just thought about being here before," Blanchard said. "I told myself to not let all these people get into my head."
Last year, Vanguard faced a similar situation in the semifinal. With COVID-19 impacting venues, the Coursers played the game in their home gym, but were heavily outnumbered by opposing fans.
In a new gym, the Courser faithful was one again outnumbered, albeit by a large chunk of Resurrection Christian fans rooting for CSCS.
Last year they fell, but this year, it's been about forgetting that.
When the Coursers missed multiple consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime, they reset.
A double-digit lead in the third quarter became a tie in the fourth. Vanguard forgot that too — the final, albeit extra quarter was simply another frame to potentially outscore the Lions.
"CSCS picked up its intensity," coach Scott Arrasmith said. "They started pressing and putting us in a position of adversity. We've talked about how to handle that all year.
"They've grown so much. Halfway through the season, they talked to our team about maturity. It paid off."
The two meetings between CSCS and Vanguard during the regular season resulted in a pair of Courser wins, but only by a combined eight points.
The Lions didn't change much in the latest matchup, and neither did Vanguard.
So, the two teams held one another in check. At halftime, the score was just 13-13 before the Coursers held CSCS scoreless for the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the second half.
From the final 30 seconds to the end of overtime, the Coursers were outscored by 10 points. But, the playoffs are when the games get naturally tight.
Next up for Vanguard is the winner of University and Delta. It makes back-to-back trips to the semifinals for the Coursers, but this time, they're hoping for a different result than last year's 48-40 loss to Lutheran.
If nothing else, Vanguard will avoid Lutheran this time around — it was eliminated in regionals by St. Mary's.