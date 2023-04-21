The game didn't look like much on paper.

Friday's boys' volleyball match saw 12-4 Vanguard School visiting 9-11 Doherty on the Spartans' senior night.

What ensued was a match neither team is likely to forget.

Down two sets to one entering the fourth set, Doherty rallied to claim a 20-14 lead. Vanguard cut the deficit to 20-19. The Spartans withstood the test to finish the set 25-22.

In the winner-take-all fifth set, the Spartans rallied from match point down 14-10 to tie it at 14. After a timeout, the Coursers squeezed out the match's final two points for the victory.

"It's pretty rare to have one of those," Vanguard's sophomore kills leader Lucas Soeldner said. "This season, we've only gone to (a fifth set) three times now. We won all of them...It's definitely one of the hardest games I've played. I think that (last) set is what made it a great game and one of our best games the team's played."

The drama wasn't limited to the final two sets.

The Spartans came back from down four points in the first set to win 25-23 behind fantastic kills from senior Marcos Magalon, junior Paten Buckwalter and freshman Nathan Mai. The Coursers responded in the second set, erasing their own four-point deficit to win 25-19. The visitors stayed in control winning the third set, 25-18.

Soeldner had 11 kills in the match. The Coursers were led by junior Alex Gritsyna who had 14. Junior Marcus Winter added 10.

A match that saw the Coursers hustle, sweat and dig for every point was just what the doctor ordered as Vanguard looks to the second season, according to Vanguard coach Andrew Soeldner.

"We're a pretty young team. We got one freshman, four sophomores, two juniors so we expect tougher teams from here," he said. "We think we're going to be able to go to regionals now and I talked to them about surviving high pressure moments.

"Any game can go any way on any day. So I can say this now in hindsight, I'm glad they were pushed hard because next Saturday, if things go well, we should go to regionals and we're going to see teams that are tougher than we probably have seen all season — and we have to be ready for that."

On the opposing end of the court, Spartans coach Andrew Pellow lauded the effort of his boys.

"I really enjoyed the way they performed," Pellow said. "They've just been battling through adversity all year-round, being down an outside hitter today, and everybody just stepped up — did what they were asked of. Would like to get a W for the seniors on their last day, but sometimes just how the ball rolls."