The Vanguard School's gymnasium isn't the biggest. With bleachers only on one side of the court, it was nearly standing room only for much of the Coursers' Saturday night game against Woodland Park.

And the home fans were just as loud as any other gym in the final 30 seconds of a game as the Coursers completed their 49-35 win, improving to 13-0 for the season.

"We're a dangerous as a team. Put us together, I think we can compete with anyone in 3A. I think we can go win a state title," junior Cameron Rowney said after the victory.

The Coursers aren't the biggest team, they "never win the warmup battle" coach Joe Wetters said.

It showed Saturday, following a brutal schedule to include a Friday-night away game at Buena Vista nearly two hours away, Vanguard came out sluggish to begin the game, turning the ball over and looking out of sync on offense. Woodland Park rode its bigs Caleb Hughes and Corbin Shirley to a dominant second quarter with both teams going into the half even at 19-19.

"We knew we were just going to have to battle through," Wetters said. "We got back pretty late last night from Buena Vista and I told them, 'Just get us through the first half and we'll reevaluate where we're at. When we went in, in the second half, I didn't do a whole lot of talking to our leaders, Drew Houchens, Lukas Stadelbauer, they said it's time to lock in, let's go."

The team responded with a massive third quarter, scoring 21 points to the Panthers' four. The Panthers continued to fight in the fourth quarter, but Vanguard held them off.

It was two very different halves for Vanguard and Rowney, who recently returned to the team after suffering an ankle injury last week. Wetters pulled Rowney from the game briefly after a few mental errors in the first quarter.

The Vanguard junior lit it up in the third, driving past Panther defenders on multiple occasions and scoring in the paint. He finished with a team-high 13 points.

"You really just got to lock in mentally, stay mentally focused throughout the game. It's a long 32 minutes," Rowney said. "You have a few mental breakdowns every now and then but it doesn't matter how those are, it matters how you respond.

"The point of attacking a zone defense, you've gotta attack the gaps. Coach told me to attack the gaps, first day of practice he told me the paint's my home so it's where I live."

With an undefeated record, Wetters knows his team is going to be marked. But he prides himself on having a group with enough mental fortitude to take its opponent's best and still keep on ticking, no matter how big the competition.

"They know teams see that Vanguard on their shirt and their going to give us their best punch," Wetters said. "And can we take it and then give it right back to them after that? And the kids have really bought into that philosophy."