Todd Miller was mad at himself after the Valor Christian loss last week.
Delays pushed the finish all the way past midnight, and his team was unable to overcome a deficit, a trend that was flipped Friday in the Eagles' 28-19 homecoming win over Vista Ridge.
Junior Mason Miller, charged with leading the rushing attack and linebacker core, ran for two touchdowns to bolster the offense and provided consistent pressure on Wolves' senior Brayden Dorman.
Adding intrigue to his night was a trip to the locker room in the fourth quarter after his eye was poked and he lost a contact before he charged back out minutes later.
Mason Miller ended the game, officially, with an interception to boot.
"I couldn't see a thing after my contact came out," Mason Miller said. "But my offensive line was incredible today. They deserve credit. We learned last week from getting punched in the mouth — we learned a lesson of how to come back from it."
Instead of waiting, the Eagles landed the first blow.
Mason Miller charged in from 35 yards out to give them an early 7-0 lead before another 30-yard run in the second quarter made it 14-7.
Sophomore quarterback Cam Cooper is still learning, too.
He tossed a five-yard touchdown to junior Kai Goetze for his lone score, but coach Miller sees the progress. With a running game and defense to carry the burden, the passing game has been allowed to come along at the right pace.
"We want to get the passing game going to go to the next level," Todd Miller said. "We're still having small issues like protection and calls, but we'll keep working at it. The kids really want this, and a lot of it falls on us coaches."
Valor Christian taught the staff how much further the team still has to go, from top to bottom.
As communication has broken down in moments this season, despite a now-2-1 record, the team has resembled a "roller coaster" to Todd Miller.
It's all part of the growing process. Winning, while developing, is always a plus.
"We just have to make that line of communication from coach to player, and player to player better," Todd Miller said. "We live in an age where we don't communicate as much. We need to be able to show these kids we care, but also be hard on them.
"We're getting there — melding the team into one cohesive unit as an educational sport. It's not supposed to be easy."