The least surprising result at Saturday’s state cross country championships was Valor Christian senior Cole Sprout producing the fastest time regardless of classification.
Sprout, ranked third in Milesplit’s national rankings, finished the 3.1-mile course around the Norris Penrose Event Center in 15 minutes, 12.7 seconds, breaking his state meet record from the year before and finishing a dozen seconds faster than anyone else on the day.
“It was gritty,” Sprout said. “That’s how I’d describe it today. It definitely hurt. I was able to push it aside and finish strong.”
The finish was no surprise for those who’ve seen Sprout grow over the years like The Classical Academy coach Alan Versaw, who watched Tanner Norman beat Sprout in his freshman year before he closed with three straight championships.
“Cole Sprout is top,” Versaw answered when asked of Sprout’s spot among Colorado runners he’s seen. “Second in 3A as a freshman, he wins 4A, he wins 5A, he wins 5A, that’s just off the charts.”
Some might think running against a nationally competitive runner would be a downer for the rest of the area’s top runners, but Palmer’s Gus McIntyre has a different opinion.
“It’s really easy to look at it as something that sucks, but I’d like to look at it like he’s one of the greatest runners probably ever in high school — well he definitely is — and he’s probably going to be an amazing runner in his post-collegiate career,” McIntyre said. “It’s awesome to be able to say that I’ve raced with him so many times.”
Where Sprout runs after high school is to be determined. He said his final two choices are Stanford and Washington, but the accomplishments of his high school career are not in question.
“It’s been a pretty good career so far,” Sprout said.