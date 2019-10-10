For four years in a scarlet and gray singlet, Kyle Snyder led the Ohio State wrestling team as the Buckeyes battled for national dominance against wrestling rival Penn State.
Now after a year of training at the Ohio Regional Training Center, Snyder announced Thursday that he would be leaving Ohio for State College, Pa. to train at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.
Snyder returned from the wrestling world championships at the end of September with a bronze medal — the first time he has competed for any medal other than gold on the world or Olympic stage. He became the youngest American to win a gold medal in wrestling at the 2016 Rio games. He also won world titles in 2015, where he became the youngest American to win a world title, and 2017 and took home silver in 2018.
“I have a responsibility to my teammates, to my country and to God, to tell myself the truth and act upon the truth. The simple truth is I need to get better. In order for me to fulfill my obligations as a member of Team USA and as the defending Olympic champ, I must give gill effort and take compete responsibility for this process,” Snyder said in an Instagram post Thursday afternoon.
Snyder has spent five years in Columbus — four as a student-athlete at Ohio State, and trained at the Ohio RTC since he graduated in 2018.
“I take this responsibility as serious as I can. I recognize that in order for me to climb to the pinnacle I must improve. I have chosen to take advantage of the learning available at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club. God Bless, Kyle Snyder.”
Penn State has won four consecutive National Championships and eight in the last nine years. Ohio State defeated the Nittany Lions for the national title in 2015, the only program to defeat Penn State for the team championship since 2010.
At the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club Snyder will train with former NCAA champions and current Team USA freestylers, including Penn State alumni David Taylor, a 2018 World Champion, Zain Retherford, a two-time Senior World Team member and Bo Nickal a 2019 U23 World Team member.
Nickall, a three-time NCAA champion, posted a photo sparring with Snyder in July.
“As wrestlers, this sport is about exhausting yourself of all options to increase your likelihood of improvement,” Snyder told USA Wrestling. “Ohio State is one of the best places you can go as a recruit and as an RTC athlete to train, but I think the change of scenery and the change of eyes on me with the different training partners and coaches that I can have at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club is going to put me at ease at least knowing that I tried that option.