A familiar face is trying to overhaul Mitchell volleyball, part of a greater reorganization in the athletic department.
Mike Garcia is back from an 11-year hiatus in which he took a district administrative job. Two days after retiring from that job, he applied for the volleyball coaching gig.
“Honestly, it’s been amazing,” junior middle blocker Haley Gossett said. “You can tell he cares about the team a lot more than we’ve had in the past. He really wants to make us better and you can really tell.”
Mitchell went 0-8 last season and didn’t win a set. There was barely any turnout, Gossett said, and varsity players were often playing for the JV teams.
“It was a mess,” Gossett said.
During Garcia’s first stint, Mitchell had depth — C squad, JV and varsity — and enough of it for cuts. After his rehire Garcia used a summer league to stoke interest. Tryouts were Aug. 6 and as hoped but not expected, Mitchell has enough players for three teams again.
Outside hitter Lexi Clark-Perez said she’s seen some drama among the Marauders in her four years playing for the team, but there’s a new mood in the gym.
“All the girls, they’re there to actually play,” Clark-Perez, a captain along with Gossett, said. “They want to be on the court. They want to be a part of the team.”
There’s an attempted shake-up underway at Mitchell — the school, the culture and the attitude, Garcia said — and athletic leadership was involved. Under new athletic director Nick Karn, there are new coaches in football, men’s soccer, men’s basketball, baseball and cheer.
Relatively new, in regards to volleyball.
“I still know my way around. I just have a different office now,” Garcia said.
“The kids are the same. The kids are great. That hasn’t changed.”
The Marauders are set to open the season Tuesday at Widefield.