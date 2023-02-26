The brackets are out for the second weekend of state tournament play in Colorado, and the Pikes Peak region has added another No. 1 seed.

Peyton, at an unbeaten 21-0, is the top seed in the 3A girls bracket that was released Sunday afternoon by the Colorado High School Activities Association. The Panthers join top-seeded Air Academy (23-2) in the 5A boys’ bracket as teams to beat from the Colorado Springs area.

The 6A-4A fields of 32 were announced last week. Two rounds of games have been played, whittling the brackets down to the quarterfinals.

In 3A-1A, district play was held over the past few days, with the top 32 teams in each class sorted into brackets on Sunday.

In addition to Peyton, top-10 seeds from the region in 3A-1A include No. 3 Colorado Springs Christian School, No. 5 The Vanguard School, No. 7 St. Mary’s and No. 9 Ellicott in 3A girls.

On the boys side, No. 7 Peyton and No. 10 Vanguard drew top-10 seeds, with No. 12 Ellicott, No. 13 CSCS and No. 16 Woodland Park also hosting in the first round as higher seeds.

Evangelical Christian was the only school with teams advancing in 2A from the region, with the boys drawing a No. 9 seed and the girls in as the No. 23 seed.

Among the larger schools, girls teams competing this weekend at the Denver Coliseum in the quarterfinals will be No. 7 Doherty in 6A, and No. 7 Air Academy and No. 11 Cañon City in 6A.

For the boys it will be the top-ranked Kadets and second-seeded Mesa Ridge (unbeaten at 25-0) in 5A and surprise No. 21 TCA in 4A.

STATE TOURNAMENT GLANCE

Matchups listed include teams from the Pikes Peak region, with the local teams in bold.

GIRLS

6A

Saturday

No. 7 Doherty (19-6) vs. No. 2 Cherry Creek (21-4), 7 p.m.

5A

Thursday

No. 7 Air Academy (17-8) vs. No. 2 Roosevelt (23-2), 8:45 a.m.

No. 11 Canon City (19-6) vs. No. 3 Durango (22-2), 4 p.m.

3A

Friday

No. 32 Prospect Ridge Academy (8-14) at No. 1 Peyton (21-0), time TBA

No. 30 Timnath (11-11) at No. 3 Colorado Springs Christian School (20-2), time TBA

No. 28 Faith Christian (12-10) at No. 5 The Vanguard School (17-5), time TBA

No. 26 Gunnison (12-10) at No. 7 St. Mary’s (17-5), time TBA

No. 24 Liberty Common (12-10) at No. 9 Ellicott (17-5), time TBA

No. 19 St. Mary’s Academy (12-10) at No. 14 Fountain Valley (17-4), time TBA

No. 22 Woodland Park (13-10) at No. 11 Ignacio (11-10), time TBA

2A

Friday

No. 23 Evangelical Christian (10-10) at No. 10 Akron (13-9), time TBA

BOYS

5A

Thursday

No. 1 Air Academy (23-2) vs. No. 8 Pueblo South (19-6), 10:15 a.m.

No. 2 Mesa Ridge (25-0) vs. No. 7 Dakota Ridge (21-4), 1:15 p.m.

4A

Friday

No. 21 TCA (17-8) vs. No. 2 Resurrection Christian (21-4), 10:15 a.m.

3A

Friday

No. 26 Ignacio (7-15) at No. 7 Peyton (13-8), time TBA

No. 23 The Pinnacle (14-8) at No. 10 The Vanguard School (19-3), time TBA

No. 21 SkyView Academy (14-8) at No. 12 Ellicott (14-8), time TBA

No. 20 Stargate School (13-8) at No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian School (15-7), time TBA

No. 17 Roaring Fork (16-6) at No. 16 Woodland Park (15-7), time TBA

No. 19 Banning Lewis Academy (12-10) at No. 14 Prospect Ridge Academy (12-9), time TBA

No. 29 Thomas MacLaren School at No. 4 Highland (19-3), time TBA

2A

Friday

No. 24 Cotopaxi (14-6) at No. 9 Evangelical Christian (18-3), time TBA

1A

Friday

No. 17 Pikes Peak Christian (13-7) at No. 16 Wiley (13-7), time TBA