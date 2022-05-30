Monday was a celebration of high school baseball in southern Colorado.
As St. Mary's coach Bill Percy was receiving a heartfelt send-off over the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs speakers, he was standing among many of the city's best — some he even helped develop.
The skipper has been synonymous with baseball in Colorado Springs and beyond, and was named the honorary coach of the 2A/3A/5A team, a collection of players who beat out the 4A team 19-15.
The score didn't matter though; it never truly has in the oldest all-star event of any prep sport in the state. It was about another year of bidding adieu to a group who gave the game the effort it deserved.
"It's a tradition that's grown as the city's grown," Percy said. "It's such a joy for the players as seniors. It's a culmination of their careers and the competition and fight is great — it's similar to the playground as kids or playing Wiffle Ball."
The collection of players ranged from as far east as Peyton to as far south as Cañon City. Evan Neumaier of the former was given the chance to play against players he doesn't face much during the season.
He hit a two-run home run and a run-scoring double in a 10-run fifth inning for the 2A/3A/5A squad.
The Classical Academy's Nathan Ward, also of a lower classification, was able to help the team too with a two-run home run and a triple later in the game.
"This is such a blast," Ward said. "I think it's exciting to get to play with new people. After losing to Jefferson Academy, I'm glad that wasn't my last chance getting to wear this jersey."
Percy and Vista Ridge coach Carter Gerber led the winning squad, while Falcon's Brandon Stegman, Cheyenne Mountain's Mark Swope and Cañon City's Tim Ritter led the collection of 4A talent.
Having such a diverse collection of players and managers is exactly the once-a-year tradition the game has always sought.
Whether it was at Spurgeon Field, UCHealth Park or now UCCS, the goal has always been the same: create memories once more for the graduating class.
Lewis-Palmer's Cooper Ciesielski hit a three-run home run to open the scoring barrage; Discovery Canyon's Nick Marburger and Fountain-Fort Carson's Anibal Rivera had a national anthem standoff that lasted until the first pitch — it all made new memories in the 60th iteration of the event.
Goose Gossage, Pat Rice, Chase Headley and every professional player who participated in it would agree, it's all about the fun.
"I love seeing all these guys one more time," Neumaier said. "My goal was just to have fun, and that's all of our goals. We're all out here for the same thing."