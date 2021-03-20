In the practices leading up to St. Mary’s Class 3A state championship game against No. 2 Lutheran, Pirates coaches were using pads, baseball bats and racquetball racquets to replicate the immense wingspan of 6-foot-11 sophomore Baye Fall.
The five-star center was at the top of the St. Mary’s scouting report for his ability to disrupt defensively, averaging 3.1 blocks per game, and had nine through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
And they knew he’d be going after the No. 1 Pirates’ leading scorer Sam Howery.
“They usually have him on their best player, and we knew Sam could beat him on the dribble and we worked on different ways for him to finish and use the rim, but they still got it,” said St. Mary’s coach Jim Masterson.
Fall, along with St. Mary’s shooting struggles, led Lutheran to the 3A championship, defeating the Pirates 72-56.
Fall, who has seven Division I offers as a sophomore, agreed with Lutheran coach Bill Brandsma to focus on Howery for the state championship, hoping to prepare for what he’ll see in his future: undoubtedly college ball and beyond.
“I’m going to start doing this the rest of my career. I want play outside in the future. I’m going to have to start guarding smaller guards so I can play outside,” Fall said. “It was just respecting him, knowing that he’s a good player and he can get it going. Just not let him get comfortable and be aggressive against him and go up against him — not let him catch the ball sometimes.”
Brandsma said Howery, a junior, is "no doubt" one of the best players in the state — regardless of classification.
“When Howery’s not putting the ball in the basket he’s creating for everyone else,” Brandsma said. “When (Fall) is able to play one-on-one with a guy and we can stay home, it takes teams out of their flow. That’s what was special about it tonight for us. Baye was unbelievable.”
Baye finished with six of the team’s eight blocks.
“I thought I had him in the dust and he still smeared the ball across the glass like five or six times so that was a little bit frustrating,” said Howery, who still finished with 20 points despite the mammoth in front of him.
The frustration was clear for St. Mary’s, especially in the third quarter. The Pirates put together a comeback at the end of the second to take the lead heading into halftime, but the Lions scored 12-straight to start the third quarter. Lutheran outscored the Pirates 25-5 in the third.
Even without Fall in front, St. Mary’s struggled to put the ball in the hoop, shooting just 31 percent from the field.
“We were just trying to stick to our game, keep running, but our shots just weren’t falling. I think the nerves were kicking in a little bit,” Howery said.
A youthful team with just three seniors, St. Mary’s, which hadn’t appeared in a state title game in 60 years prior to Saturday, is young, and hungry for another title run.
““We definitely want to be back here next year,” Howery said. “It’s going to be tough losing our three seniors, Luke (Stockelman), John (Klein) and Ayden (Hernandez), we really love them. It sucks but I think we have a great shot at being here next year and we will see how it goes. We will be working our butts off in the offseason and it’ll work out.”