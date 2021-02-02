Boys’ Basketball
Palmer 47, Harrison 33
At Harrison: Palmer held Harrison to fewer than 10 points in each quarter on the way to a CSML South victory.
The Panthers (1-2, 0-1) were led by sophomore Jordan Davis-Voss with nine points, leading nine Harrison scorers. Senior Jaseim Mitchell had 12 rebounds and a pair of assists.
Palmer is 2-1 and 1-0 in CSML play.
Evangelical Christian Academy 66, Stratton/Liberty 45
At Evangelical Christian Academy: Jared Guest led the ECA Eagles with 16 points as one of four players to reach double figures in a nonconference win over the Knighted Eagles.
Michael Mann scored 13 points, RJ Wagner added 12 and Vito Yacavoni scored 10 for ECA (2-1).
Coronado 78, Mesa Ridge 63
At Coronado: Coronado coasted to a CSML South victory over Mesa Ridge after gaining a comfortable lead in the first half, outscoring the Grizzlies 42-28.
Rayzel Cunningham led the Cougars (2-2, 1-0) with a career-high 32 points and Kris Walters added 12. Conner Frascella scored 10 points and completed the double-double with 11 rebounds.
Mesa Ridge is 1-2 and 0-1 in league.
Sand Creek 121, Mitchell 30
Elizabeth 31, The Classical Academy 27
Girls’ Basketball
Palmer 56, Harrison 49 (OT)
At Palmer: Harrison put together a fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime of a CSML South game against Palmer, but the Terrors had the edge in extra time, outscoring the Panthers 13-6 for the win.
Alyssa Rodriguez-Trujillo led Palmer with 23 points and Brenna Jennings scored 11. Freshman Leah Martinez and senior Emily Schumacher scored eight points each. Martinez led the Terrors (2-1, 1-0) with nine rebounds and Jolay Reed had eight.
Harrison is 1-2 and 0-1 in league.
Stratton/Liberty 52, Evangelical Christian 38
Canon City 55, Widefield 39
Sand Creek 63, Mitchell 27
The Classical Academy 52, Elizabeth 16
Ice Hockey
Woodland Park 7, Pueblo County 0
At Pueblo Plaza Ice Arena: Seven different Panthers scored in a dominating victory over Pueblo County.
Brennen Morgan led with a goal and two assists and Trace Taranto had a goal and an assist. Jacob Babin, Mikael Romero, Westin McCorkell and Rhiley Montoya also scored for Woodland Park.
John Rhode made 23 saves in the shutout win.
Kent Denver 3, Rampart 2
At Big Bear Ice Arena: Sean Melnyk had a goal and an assist, and Sam Culp also scored for Rampart in a narrow loss to Kent Denver.
Hayden Winkelman had a helper and Syd Dahl stopped 33 shots for the Rams.
Girls’ Wrestling
Doherty 39, Fountain-Fort Carson 6
Doherty won six of its seven matches by fall as the Spartans took down Fountain-Fort Carson.
At 136 pounds Sarah Savidge pinned her opponent in just 32 seconds, and Naomi Kidd needed just 1:03 to pin her 127-pound opponent. Brittany Self earned a win by fall in 1:41 at 111 pounds and Madalyn Youngbird battled for 3:58 before earning the win at 105 pounds. Shayla Valdez earned a 4-2 decision at 118.
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Arabella Quintanilla won her 161-pound bout by fall in 1:22 for the Trojans’ lone match win.