BOYS’ GOLF
Elizabeth Invitational
At Spring Valley Golf Course: St. Mary’s edged out Liberty by four strokes to take the team title at the Elizabeth Invitational.
The Pirates were led by Peter Stinar, who took home the individual title after scoring 3-under par 72. Stinar started strong with an eagle and a birdie on the front nine before finishing his round with three more birdies.
Falcon’s Reese Knox placed second with 1-over par, followed by Liberty’s Hayden Woelk.
Liberty had three golfers finish in the top five as Woelk was chased by teammates Alex McCoy and Alex Lund who finished 3-over par, but St. Mary’s wasn’t far behind. RJ Davis tied with McCoy and Lund followed by Luke Colvin who placed 10th after shooting 80 to help the Pirates to the team title.
Coronado’s Noah Keller placed fourth (+5) and his teammate Andrew Mertz placed eighth (+7). Palmer Ridge’s Trevor Bradley also shot a 79.
Falcon placed third in the team score, followed by Palmer Ridge and Coronado respectively.
SOFTBALL
Pine Creek 19, Sand Creek 0 (3 innings)
At Sand Creek: Pine Creek kicked off its first game of the season with a three-run opening inning, but kicked it into high gear in the second, bringing 10 runs across, and following it up with six in the third.
Peyton Brown led Pine Creek with three hits, including a home run, and finished with four RBIs. Abigail Murray, Cassidy Brannon and Brynn Jackson also had two RBIs each. Freshman Ashley Walp earned the win in the circle in her varsity debut.
The Eagles are 1-0 while the Scorpions fall in their season opener.
Coronado 14, Woodland Park 4
At Meadow Wood Sports Complex: Coronado racked up 19 hits in a season-opening win over nonconference foe Woodland Park.
The Cougars (1-0) were led by Addie Pakenham, who hit 4-for-5 with two RBIs, and also claimed the win in the circle with 16 strikeouts in a complete-game effort. Bailey Legere had three hits and two RBIs. Savannah Starr and Ella Leisher also had two RBIs each.
Woodland Park (1-1) brought two runs across in the third and bottom of the seventh.
The Classical Academy 13, James Irwin 1 (4 innings)
At TCA: The Classical Academy and James Irwin were knotted at one at the end of the first inning, but it didn’t take long for the Titans to find a spark to ignite their first win of the season. TCA scored three runs each in the second and third innings, followed by a six-run fourth to call the game early.
James Irwin falls to 1-1 in nonconference play.