BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 74, Faith Christian 50
At Faith Christian: The Pirate seniors couldn't be stopped.
Cyrus Hernandez (24), Sam Howey (19), Andon Mindrup (15) and Carson Faber combined to score 62 of the team's 74 total points. Sophomore Max Howery pitched in the other 12.
St. Mary's begins the year atop the 3A boys' standings and figures to be a tough program to deal with this season.
Widefield 66, Conifer 60
At Confier: The Gladiators' first-half lead ended up being the difference Tuesday. They put together three- and eight-point margins in each of the first two quarters to stave off a Conifer 23-point third.
Widefield is looking to grow from last year's 4-10 record that saw them nearly outscore opponents through the 14 contests.
Discovery Canyon 66, Cañon City 55
Lewis-Palmer 73, Erie 53
Harrison 62, Gateway 31
Thomas MacLaren 56, Vanguard 46
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Widefield 49, Conifer 7
At Widefield: Defense is typically ahead of offense for some teams, but the Gladiators doubled down.
They allowed only two points in the first half and held Conifer to a lower total than it had with any of last year's opponents. Next us is Discovery Canyon — also a good test for the Widefield stoppage.
Ralston Valley 60, Air Academy 42
At Ralston Valley: Ralston Valley senior Says Sabus was too much for the Kadets.
She scored 31 points to lead the Mustangs as Air Academy dropped its opening contest. Ralston Valley checks in at sixth in CHSAA's 5A girls' rankings.
Regis Jesuit 70, Doherty 61
At Regis Jesuit: The Spartans got off to a slow start, but the second half was more their speed.
Doherty trailed by 18 after two quarters but clawed all the way back against CHSAA's 5A girl's No. 4 team. The Spartans finished only one spot short of making the state's, pre-season top-10.
Pine Creek 52, Holy Family 49
Cheyenne Mountain 82, Sand Creek 62
Harrison 38 Gateway 36
Cañon City 60, Discovery Canyon 30
Mitchell 40, Pueblo County 39
Fountain-Fort Carson 67, Sierra 29