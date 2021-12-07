BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Vista Ridge 69, Sand Creek 38
At Sand Creek: The Wolves went up early and kept ahead for the game's duration.
Vista Ridge is now up to 4-1 behind juniors Caleb Kelley and Tyson Monck who are both averaging double-digit scoring. Monck's also been the team's leading rebounder.
Discovery Canyon 59, Longmont 58
Cheyenne Mountain 65, Harrison 58
Falcon 69 Cañon City 28
St. Mary’s 80, Englewood 64
Palmer Ridge 53, Elizabeth 47
Lewis-Palmer 87, Widefield 35
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Colorado Springs Christian School 50, Ellicott 31
Elbert 52, Peyton 38
Woodland Park 55, Bishop Machebeuf 35
Berthoud 59, St. Mary's 58
Mountain Vista 56, Sierra 19
Doherty 59, ThunderRidge 43
Discovery Canyon 71, Widefield 41
Cañon City 57, Falcon 49
Mesa Ridge 65, Pueblo East 20
Palmer 74, Rampart 45
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Air Academy 104, Doherty 81
At Doherty: Air Academy won every relay event en route to a dual meet victory.
Doherty was able to capture wins in the 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter fly and also Avery Walker's dive win, among others, but wasn't able to overcome the Kadets' across-the-board points.