BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Vista Ridge 69, Sand Creek 38

At Sand Creek: The Wolves went up early and kept ahead for the game's duration. 

Vista Ridge is now up to 4-1 behind juniors Caleb Kelley and Tyson Monck who are both averaging double-digit scoring. Monck's also been the team's leading rebounder. 

Discovery Canyon 59, Longmont 58

Cheyenne Mountain 65, Harrison 58

Falcon 69 Cañon City 28

St. Mary’s 80, Englewood 64

Palmer Ridge 53, Elizabeth 47

Lewis-Palmer 87, Widefield 35

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Colorado Springs Christian School 50, Ellicott 31

Elbert 52, Peyton 38

Woodland Park 55, Bishop Machebeuf 35

Berthoud 59, St. Mary's 58

Mountain Vista 56, Sierra 19

Doherty 59, ThunderRidge 43

Discovery Canyon 71, Widefield 41

Cañon City 57, Falcon 49

Mesa Ridge 65, Pueblo East 20

Palmer 74, Rampart 45

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Air Academy 104, Doherty 81

At Doherty: Air Academy won every relay event en route to a dual meet victory.

Doherty was able to capture wins in the 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter fly and also Avery Walker's dive win, among others, but wasn't able to overcome the Kadets' across-the-board points.