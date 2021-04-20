GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
The Classical Academy 3, Falcon 0
At TCA: The Classical Academy claimed its 10th straight win and ninth consecutive match won in straight sets in a 4A CSML North win over Falcon, breaking the Falcons' three-match winning streak. The win secured the 4A CSML North title for the Titans.
TCA won a decisive first set 25-12 before Falcon bounced back to challenge in the second, but TCA claimed the victory 27-25 before closing out the sweep with a 25-18 win in Set 3.
Discovery Canyon 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon concluded the regular season with a 5A/4A PPAC sweep over Vista Ridge 25-21, 25-20, 25-20.
Paityn Kramer had nine kills and four aces for the Thunder, and Naomi Starr and Addyson McArthur had seven each. Aaliyanna Codrington had three blocks and McArthur and Starr had two each.
Rampart 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Rampart: Rampart secured the 5A/4A PPAC championship with a win in straight sets over Lewis-Palmer, marking the team’s seventh consecutive win. The Rams won 25-12, 25-22, 25-15.
Anjelina Starck had 20 kills to lead Rampart. Riley Simpson had 14 kills and Brielle Edwards had five. Simpson and Izzy Starck had two aces each and Izzy and Anjelina Starck had two blocks each. Izzy Starck also had 41 assists.
Liberty 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Liberty earned a 5A/4A PPAC win over Fountain-Fort Carson in straight sets 25-18, 27-17, 25-16.
Mia Prowell led the Trojans with eight kills and Haiden Padilla had three aces.
Manitou Springs 3, James Irwin 0
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs bounced back from a two-match losing streak to take down James Irwin in a three-set 3A Tri-Peaks match 25-18, 25-23, 25-14.
Avah Armour led the Mustangs with 13 kills. Manitou Springs racked up 18 aces led by Katy Vance who had eight. Ayla Flett and Mahlia Glass had four each, and Bella Coscetti had two blocks.
James Irwin was led by Gabby Liles and Kya’ Willis with eight kills each. Kailan Gallegos, Breeana Noel and Willis had two aces each and Willis also had three blocks.
Pine Creek 3, Doherty 0
At Doherty: Pine Creek defeated Doherty in a three-set 5A/4A PPAC clash 25-15, 25-22, 25-13.
Hailey Aigner led the Eagles with nine kills and five aces. Sam Barnes had seven kills and three blocks. Mikayla Hinton had five blocks for Pine Creek.
Air Academy 3, Palmer Ridge 2
At Air Academy: After Palmer Ridge defeated the Kadets 25-8 in the first set, Air Academy bounced back to win the following two 25-23, 25-19 before eventually claiming a 5A/4A PPAC win in five sets. Palmer Ridge won Set 4 25-22 before the Kadets claimed a close Set 5 16-14.
Ellie Hess led Air Academy with 14 kills. Natalia Lambos had 10 kills, three aces and four blocks. Riley Kerce also had three aces and Abby Murphy had eight kills.
Evangelical Christian Academy 3, Kiowa 0
At ECA: Evangelical Christian won its fifth straight 1A Black Forest match in a sweep of Kiowa 25-14, 25-21, 25-8.
Maddie Castro had eight kills and four blocks for the Eagles. Sydney Hood and Kailey DeRuiter had three aces each, while Micah Elpers had three blocks.
St. Mary’s 3, Ellicott 0
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s earned its third straight victory in a decisive 3A Tri-Peaks win over Ellicott 25-16, 25-23, 25-8.
Jillian Kellick had 18 kills and two blocks. Emma White and Peyton Priddy had three aces each for St. Mary’s. Priddy also had 37 assists and a block.
Canon City 3, Harrison 0
Coronado 3, Palmer 0
Limon 3, Peyton 0
Lamar 3, Banning Lewis Academy 0