FIELD HOCKEY
Colorado Academy 7, Liberty 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Atlas Prep 5, James Irwin 0
At James Irwin: Diego Gomez had two goals and an assist and Jesse Parkinson had a goal and three assists to lead Atlas Prep to a 3A Tri-Peaks win over James Irwin.
Diego Gonzales and Miguel Perez also scored for the Gryphons and Ivan Valdez had seven saves in goal.
Thomas MacLaren 7, Colorado Springs School 0
At Colorado Springs School: Michael Brophy had four goals and two assists for Thomas MacLaren in a dominant nonconference win over Colorado Springs School.
Chris Ambuul and Joel Shorey each had a goal and an assist and Matthew Zimmer also scored for the Highlanders.
Salida 2, St. Mary’s 1
At St. Mary’s: Andon Mindrup scored in the first half of a 3A Tri-Peaks game against Salida, but the Spartans scored twice in the second half to take home the win.
Pine Creek 2, Rampart 0
At Pine Creek: Baker Schultz and Ryan Baca scored for Pine Creek in a 5A/4A PPAC clash, marking the team’s third straight shutout.
Gabe Hull had six saves for the Eagles in his fifth shutout win. Jackson Isaacs and Will English each had an assist for Pine Creek.
Manitou Springs 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
At Manitou Springs: Three different Mustangs scored to help them to a third straight victory.
Andrew Rhodes, Isaiah Thomas and Lairdon Rogge scored for the Mustangs. Rogge and Max Goede had an assist each.
Spencer McCumber had four stops in goal as he helped his team to yet another shutout. Manitou Springs has held opponents scoreless in each of its wins this season.
The Classical Academy 10, Elizabeth 0
At The Classical Academy: Caden Lukenbill scored five goals and had four assists for the Classical Academy, and Sam Grotelueschen scored three goals and had an assist as the Titans took down Elizabeth in their fifth straight 10-0 shutout win.
Seth Neider and Lincoln Hooser also scored. Hooser and Spencer Lukenbill had an assist each and Ben Larivee had three helpers. Freshman Trent Courtright earned the win in goal.
Canon City 6, Woodland Park 1
At Canon City: Kyle Smith and Bryan Olivas scored two goals each as Canon City rebounded after back-to-back ties for a 4A CSML South win.
Smith had two assists. Diego Aparicio had a goal and two assists and Cornelius Henderson also scored.
Discovery Canyon 5, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
Harrison 5, Palmer 0
Fountain Valley 10, Dolores Huerta 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs School 3, Peyton 0
At Colorado Springs School: Colorado Springs School claimed its third straight win and remains undefeated in 2A Black Forest play following a sweep of Peyton, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22.
Whitney Richardi had 15 kills for the Kodiaks and Elise Layton had 11 kills and 10 aces.
Falcon 3, Elizabeth 1
At Falcon: Falcon defeated Elizabeth in four sets in a 4A CSML North battle 25-11, 20-25, 25-11, 25-12.
Kaitlyn Hall led the Falcons with 15 kills and Rylee Pitts had 12. Hall also had four aces and Pitts had seven blocks.
Woodland Park 3, Harrison 0
At Woodland Park: The Panthers earned a swift 4A/5A CSML South win over Harrison, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15.
Trinity Mcabee had nine kills for Woodland Park, Grace McClintock had eight and Allie Tring had seven. Mcabee also had five aces and five blocks. Kayla Stimits had four aces.
Manitou Springs 3, Ellicott 0
At Ellicott: Manitou Springs won its second straight 3A Tri-Peaks match with a three-set win over Ellicott 25-18, 25-18, 25-13.
Avah Armour had 11 kills to lead the Mustangs, and Katy Vance had nine kills and eight aces. Armour and Alexia Vigil had two blocks each and Bella Coscetti had three.
Coronado 3, Mesa Ridge 0
At Coronado: Coronado extended its unbeaten streak to eight with a straight-set victory over 4A/5A CSML South foe Mesa Ridge, 25-17, 25-9, 25-9.
Maycie Rogers had 13 kills and Stacia Smith had 12 for the Cougars. Rogers and Madison Louis had four aces each and Nayo Afonja had three blocks.
Canon City 3, Widefield 0
At Canon City: Canon City ended a three-match losing streak with a win in straight sets over Widefield. Canon City won the first set 25-20 before dominating the second in a 25-6 win before clinching the victory 25-17 in set 3.
Hope Kolman had 13 kills and five blocks. Jordyn Martinez had 11 kills for Canon City.
St. Mary’s 3, Colorado Springs Christian 2
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s and CSCS battled in a 3A Tri-Peaks rivalry game, with the Pirates eking out a win to end a short two-game losing skid.
The Pirates won the first two sets 25-21, 25-16, respectively before CSCS bounced back to win sets three and four, 25-17, 25-12. St. Mary’s won the fifth set 15-11.
Jillian Kellick had 21 kills and nine blocks for St. Mary’s. Emma White had nine kills and three aces. Ceanne Smith also had three aces and Peyton Priddy had three blocks and 42 assists.
The Classical Academy 3, Sand Creek 0
Fountain Valley 3, Calhan 2