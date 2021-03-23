BOYS’ SOCCER
The Classical Academy 10, Sierra 0
At Sierra: For the second straight game TCA claimed a 10-goal shutout in 4A CSML North play, marking a dominant start to the season.
The Titans netted seven goals in the first half, and added three more in the second. TCA junior Brock Carpenter finished with four goals and two assists for a team-high 10 points. Caden Lukenbill had two goals and three helpers. Devon Whiting had a goal and an assist, Jackson Baker had two goals and Lincoln Hooser also scored for the Titans. Kyle Lapoure had three assists.
AJ Braeger and Ben Larivee combined for the shutout in goal.
Woodland Park 6, Dolores Huerta 3
At Dolores Huerta: Woodland Park freshmen Alex Vonderharr and Ryder James each had a hat trick for the Panthers, and four other players had at least one assist as Woodland Park claimed a nonconfernece win over the Scorpions.
Sam McMillian had two assists, while Chris Liller, Tony Torres-Chavez and Tyger Ciccarelli had an assist each. Vanderharr had one helper in addition to his three goals.
Canon City 9, Widefield 0
At Canon City: Canon City had a two-goal lead at halftime, and added seven more in the second half as the Tigers took down Widefield in a nonconference game.
Colton Mundy scored a hat trick and had an assist, while Kyle Smith and Diego Aparicio had two goals and an assist each. Steven Bottenfield scored one, and Jenkins Phillips, Garrett Harris, Steele Hill and Casey Horne also had one helper each.
Sophomore Thomas Nordell posted the shutout in goal with two saves.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Palmer Ridge 3, Doherty 0
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge earned its fourth straight three-set victory in a 5A/4A PPAC sweep of Doherty (25-19, 25-18, 25-22).
Liberty 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Liberty: Liberty claimed a quick 5A/4A PPAC win, taking down Vista Ridge in three sets (25-16, 25-18, 25-16).
Tierney Barlow led the Lancers with 14 kills. Sasha Elsner had 11. Allie Rice had 33 assists and Kori Garnhart had four aces and 13 digs.
CeCe Johnson led the Wolves with six kills and Alexis Molia had four.
Falcon 3, Pueblo South 0
Elbert 3, Peyton 0
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0