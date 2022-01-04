GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pine Creek 45, Douglas County 22
At Pine Creek: The Eagles nearly held the Huskies to a scoreless third quarter in a defensive bout.
Pine Creek didn't allow a double-digit quarter, holding Douglas County to just nine points after the half, including just two in the third quarter. It split a tournament before the holiday break, going 2-2 against a mix of in-state and out-of-state squads.
Sierra 49, Widefield 47
At Widefield: A hot start gave way to cold streaks for both teams, but Sierra survived.
The Stallions put together 30 points heading into the half, but were only able to post 19 in the final 16 minutes — one point more than Widefield in that span. After starting the year 0-5, Sierra has now gone 2-1 in its last three games.
Falcon 40, Pueblo Central 31
Fountain-Fort Carson 81, Sand Creek 56
Mesa Ridge 45, Air Academy 39
Legend 62, Cheyenne Mountain 44
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Widefield 47, Sierra 43
At Sierra: The Stallions made a late push, but couldn't overcome a dry spell in the second and third quarters.
The Gladiators held Sierra to 11 combined points in the 16-minute stretch. A win came in handy for Widefield after it dropped four of five heading into winter break.
Lewis-Palmer 52, Pueblo East 44
Air Academy 78, Coronado 52
Doherty 61, Vista Peak Prep 53
Douglas County 70, Pine Creek 34
Mitchell 77, Pueblo Centennial 40
Pueblo Central 85, Cañon City 33
