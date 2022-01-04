GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pine Creek 45, Douglas County 22

At Pine Creek: The Eagles nearly held the Huskies to a scoreless third quarter in a defensive bout.

Pine Creek didn't allow a double-digit quarter, holding Douglas County to just nine points after the half, including just two in the third quarter. It split a tournament before the holiday break, going 2-2 against a mix of in-state and out-of-state squads.

Sierra 49, Widefield 47

At Widefield: A hot start gave way to cold streaks for both teams, but Sierra survived.

The Stallions put together 30 points heading into the half, but were only able to post 19 in the final 16 minutes — one point more than Widefield in that span. After starting the year 0-5, Sierra has now gone 2-1 in its last three games.

Falcon 40, Pueblo Central 31

Fountain-Fort Carson 81, Sand Creek 56

Mesa Ridge 45, Air Academy 39

Legend 62, Cheyenne Mountain 44

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Widefield 47, Sierra 43

At Sierra: The Stallions made a late push, but couldn't overcome a dry spell in the second and third quarters.

The Gladiators held Sierra to 11 combined points in the 16-minute stretch. A win came in handy for Widefield after it dropped four of five heading into winter break.

Lewis-Palmer 52, Pueblo East 44

Air Academy 78, Coronado 52

Doherty 61, Vista Peak Prep 53

Douglas County 70, Pine Creek 34

Mitchell 77, Pueblo Centennial 40

Pueblo Central 85, Cañon City 33