BASEBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 8, Vista Ridge 7
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain scored six runs through the fifth and sixth innings to overcome a deficit to remain undefeated in a 4A PPAC win over Vista Ridge.
The Wolves jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the second inning, led by Charlie Marcantel who hit a double and a home run. Nick Baba, Like Singleton and Zachari Pace had an RBI each for Vista Ridge.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Brad Helton had three hits, including two doubles, and knocked in four runs. Jace Eslinger had two hits and two RBIs for Cheyenne and Denton Damgaard had two hits.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 14, Dawson School 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: Five Cheyenne Mountain players had two or more goals in a 4A Northern win over Dawson School, led by Aidan Hybl who had three goals and an assist.
Mitchell Lewis netted two goals and had five assists, while Kevin Papa, Vance Maready and Colby Erdossy had two goals each. Wyatt Furda had a goal and four assists. Hank Walsh and Zak Paige also scored.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 9, Ralston Valley 7
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain outscored Ralston Valley 5-2 in the second half to secure a nonconference win over the Mustangs.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
The Classical Academy 10, Sierra 0
At Sierra: TCA scored each of its 10 goals in the first half of a quick 4A CSML North win over the Stallions.
Hope Ahnfeldt, Analise Welch and Katerina Smetana scored two goals each for the Titans. Ahnfeldt also had two assists and Welch had one. Emilina Schmidt, Julia Munch, Melina McClure and Moira Franck also scored for TCA and Katelyn Beckman secured her second shutout of the season.
Sand Creek 11, Elizabeth 1
At Sand Creek: Sand Creek’s Sydney Lasater scored six goals for the Scorpions, leading the team to a dominant 4A CSML North win, rebounding from a two-game losing skid.
It’s the second time this season the senior scored six goals. Lasater netted six goals and had two assists in the team’s season opener against Sierra.
Jadyn LeDoux and Amaya Chaffee had two goals each and Madeline Schuemann also scored for Sand Creek. Alexia Montero had five saves in goal.
Colorado Springs Christian 8, Atlas Prep 0
Falcon 10, Mesa Ridge 0
Salida 5, St. Mary’s 1
Rampart 10, Fountain-Fort Carson 0