GIRLS’ SOCCER
Class 5A Playoffs
No. 5 Pine Creek 2, No. 12 Columbine 1
At D-20 Stadium: Pine Creek punched its ticket to the 5A quarterfinals with a first-round win over No. 12 Columbine, marking the program’s first playoff win since 2017.
Isa Murdock scored the opening goal for Pine Creek in the first half, but the Eagles went into the locker room deadlocked with the Rebels 1-1 at halftime.
Murdock nearly netted her second of the night 10 minutes into the second half, but her shot from the left corner ricocheted off the post and back to her. She made a swift pass to Monica Yoder in wait at center, who sent the ball sailing to the back of the net for the game-winning goal.
“Everybody knows we have the offense and that we can score, but our identity from the very beginning is pressure and working hard, and that’s what is going to separate us from other teams,” said Pine Creek coach John Frederick, who last week celebrated his 250th coaching win. "You can tell in the second half tonight, we put on the pressure we did all that stuff a little better and we adjusted.”
From the very beginning of the second half Pine Creek had the offensive advantage and didn’t let up on the gas. The Eagles advance to the state quarterfinals with a 59-6 goal differential, leading 5A in total points and second in goals.
This season marked the program’s first undefeated regular season, and helped Frederick achieve 250 in his 23rd year of coaching.
“I’m just lucky,” Frederick said. “I love what I do and I really enjoy it.”
Pine Creek will move on to play No. 4 Rock Canyon on Friday.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Class 5A Playoffs
No. 7 Arapahoe 12, No. 10 Lewis-Palmer 6
At Littleton Public Schools Stadium: Lewis-Palmer's historic season came to an end in the first round of the 5A state tournament in a loss to Arapahoe, the team’s first defeat of the season.
The Rangers finished the season 10-1 and won the 5A-1 conference championship, the program’s first league title since 2017.
BASEBALL
Class 2A Regionals
No. 24 St. Mary’s 8, No. 9 Monte Vista 1
No. 24 St. Mary’s 4, No. 8 Calhan 1
At Calhan: St. Mary’s pulled off its second upset of the day to defeat No. 8 Calhan in the second round of the 2A regional bracket, ending Calhan’s season at 10-6. The Pirates advance to the state quarterfinals on Saturday.
No. 3 Peyton 14, No. 19 Lyons 0
At Peyton: Peyton claimed its 10th straight win with a playoff victory over No. 19 Lyons to move on to the third round of the postseason bracket.
Chance Claman led the Panthers with three RBIs while Brennen Meyers, Evan Neumaier and Brandon Hussey had two RBIs each.
AJ and CJ Lashley pitched two innings each for Peyton, striking out five and four batters, respectively. Logan Nickell pitched one inning of relief and struck out two of three batters faced in the shutout.
Peyton will face No. 11 Denver Christian in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.