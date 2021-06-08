BASEBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Cheyenne Mountain 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: Lewis-Palmer scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead and ultimately clinch a 4A Pikes Peak win over Cheyenne Mountain.
Matt Rhoades had two hits and two RBIs for the Rangers. Caleb Ralph pitched a complete game and struck out seven.
Denton Damgaard hit a two-run home run for Cheyenne Mountain in the bottom of the second, but the team couldn’t bring any more runs across. Cheyenne’s only losses this season are against Lewis-Palmer.
Mesa Ridge 11, Widefield 0
At Widefield: Domnic Dytri hit a three-run double for Mesa Ridge to lead the Grizzlies in a 4A/5A CSML South win over Woodland Park.
Kyle Roberts hit 3 for 4 with an RBI and Ryan Tutton struck out five batters through five innings for Mesa Ridge.
Pine Creek 15, Palmer Ridge 5
At Palmer Ridge: Trailing Palmer Ridge by five, Pine Creek broke through to score 15 runs between the fifth and sixth innings for a 4A Pikes Peak win over the Bears.
Doherty 9, Vista Ridge 8
At Doherty: Doherty’s walk-off streak extended to three as the Spartans clinched their third Pikes Peak tournament win in the bottom of the seventh.
Chase Frey led the Spartans with four hits and four RBIs and Max Diluzio had two hits and two RBIs. Travis Box had three hits and Michael Tapia and David Cooper had an RBI each.
Vista Ridge was led by Zachari Price with two RBIs. Nick Baba and Luke Singleton had one each.
Woodland Park 24, Palmer 17
At Woodland Park: Five Panthers had multiple RBIs in a 4A/5A CSML South win over Palmer.
Griffin Owens, Tyler Thime and Jacob Babin led Woodland Park with three RBIs each. Babin hit 4 for 4, including three doubles, and Thime had three hits, while Mason Pyles and Dylan Yehl had two RBIs apiece. Thime and Yehl had seven strikeouts each.
Swink 21, Calhan 13
At Calhan: Swink scored 15 runs in the final two innings in a nonconference win over Calhan.
Aiden Jack led the Bulldogs with four RBIs and Hunter Gotschall had two.
Coronado 4, Canon City 3
Discovery Canyon 16, Air Academy 6
GIRLS’ GOLF
5A Southern Regional
At Broken Tee Golf Course: Pine Creek took third in the team standings and qualified two for the 5A state tournament.
Freshman Kaitlyn Park tied for sixth, shooting an 85, and sophomore Megan Carlson placed 15th with a 93 to qualify for state this weekend.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Chaparral 8, Air Academy 7 (OT)
At Chaparral: Air Academy outscored Chaparral 4-3 in the second half of a 5A South clash, but fell in overtime to the Wolverines.
ThunderRidge 19, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At ThunderRidge: Claire Kisielnicki scored a second-half goal for Cheyenne Mountain to spoil ThunderRidge’s shutout, but the Grizzlies held a commanding lead from the start in a dominant 5A South win, handing Cheyenne Mountain its sixth straight loss.
Rock Canyon 11, Pine Creek 8
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Pine Creek 2, Air Academy 0
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek showed up to the battle of the unbeatens eager to take sole possession of first place in the 5A/4A Pikes Peak conference.
Ava Amsden scored Pine Creek’s opening goal in the 32nd minute, and Hannah Baumgardner scored in the final four minutes of the second half as the Eagles peppered Air Academy goalkeeper Emily Rodriguez with shots throughout the second half.
Pine Creek remained undefeated and handed Air Academy its first loss of the year.
Woodland Park 10, Widefield 0
At Widefield: Woodland Park scored 10 goals in the first half of a nonconference win over Widefield.
Morgan Berry scored a hat trick and had an assist while Carly Carrillo, Avery Waters and Makayla Newcom had two goals each. Newcom also had two assists and Shea Waters had a goal and an assist for the Panthers.
Canon City 8, Mesa Ridge 0
At Canon City: Kyndal West scored four goals for Canon City as the Tigers extended their undefeated record to eight in a 4A CSML South win over Mesa Ridge.
Lyndsey French, Kahlua Keller, Sammi Holt and Mady Ley also scored for Canon City.
The win marked the team's sixth shutout. The Tigers have allowed just two goals so far this season.
Falcon 10, Sierra 0
Colorado Springs Christian 10, Bennett 0
Rampart 10, Vista Ridge 0
Liberty 2, Cheyenne Mountain 0