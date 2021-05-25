BASEBALL
Mesa Ridge 1, Coronado 0 (8 innings)
At Mesa Ridge: Coronado and Mesa Ridge were locked in a pitcher’s duel for seven scoreless innings before the Grizzlies scored a walk-off run in the bottom of the eighth for a 4A/5A CSML South win.
Mesa Ridge had just four hits, and Tyler Holland made his count, batting in the game-winning run. Domnic Dytri struck out 12 batters in six innings, and Matthew Ritter fanned three in two innings of work. The two combined to allow just four hits.
Coronado pitchers struck out 14 batters.
Elizabeth 11, Sand Creek 1
At Sand Creek: Elizabeth scored four runs in the top of the first inning and continued to add on in a five-inning 4A/3A CSML North win over Sand Creek.
Kaden Levi knocked in the lone run for the Scorpions.
Peyton 16, Crowley County 1
At Peyton: Peyton scored nine runs in the bottom of the first on the way to a nonconference win over Crowley County, holding the Chargers to just two hits.
CJ Lashley batted in six runs for the Panthers, while Brennen Meyers, Brenton Battista and AJ Lashley had two RBIs each.
Logan Nickell pitched a complete game, striking out eight batters along the way, and allowing two hits.
Woodland Park 4, Widefield 3
At Woodland Park: Widefield threatened a comeback scoring two runs in the top of the sixth, but Woodland Park ultimately clinched a 4A/5A CSML South win over the Gladiators.
Trace Taranto hit two triples and had two RBIs for Woodland Park. Cameron Chase and Jacob Babin had an RBI apiece and Matthew Lecky struck out 12 batters through 5.1 innings. Chase entered in relief to fan three of six batters faced.
Kragen Burrows, Tyler Becker and Joseph Swenson had an RBI each for the Gladiators.
Air Academy 15, Pine Creek 5
At Air Academy: Air Academy started fast, scoring 13 runs through the first three innings, and closed out a 4A Pikes Peak victory over Pine Creek.
Gunnar Nartker hit a home run and led the Kadets with four RBIs. The senior also struck out six batters in 4.2 innings. Freshman Matt Hansen also hit a home run and had two RBIs. James Wright knocked in two runs for Air Academy.
Lewis-Palmer 8, Palmer Ridge 6
At Palmer Ridge: Tommy Fiocchi hit a home run and had three RBIs to lead Lewis-Palmer to a 4A Pikes Peak win over Monument rival Palmer Ridge.
Caleb Pepper hit a two-RBI triple while Daulton Johnson, Mason Perry and Caleb Ralph had an RBI each. Ralph earned the win on the mound and Justin Hudson struck out five batters in two innings of relief.
Palmer Ridge was led by Austin Rees who hit a home run and had three RBIs. Tate Gargasz and Kelenn O’Connor had an RBI apiece. Brayton Wilmes racked up five strikeouts for the Bears.
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Liberty 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Liberty took a one-run lead in the top of the first, but Cheyenne Mountain rallied with a three-run third inning to take over the lead and never look back in 4A Pikes Peak win.
Jace Eslinger had two hits for two RBIs for Cheyenne Mountain. Denton Damgaard and Jaxon Siegel had an RBI each.
Liberty’s Zach Cody collected nine strikeouts on the mound.
Canon City 14, Palmer 1
At Canon City: A nine-run second inning propelled Canon City to a dominant 4A/5A CSML South win over Palmer.
EZ Ortega, Dylan Kerr and Seth Newton had two RBIs each and six other Tigers knocked in a run. Colby Koehn and Timmy Connor combined to allow three hits in the five-inning effort. Koehn struck out three batters.
Discovery Canyon 12, Fountain-Fort Carson 8
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Discovery Canyon earned its second straight win thanks in part to a big third inning where the Thunder brought eight runs across in a 4A Pikes Peak win over the Trojans.
Fountain-Fort Carson was led by freshman Brandon Garcia with two RBIs.
St. Mary’s 4, Swink 3
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 13, Palmer Ridge 12 (OT)
At Air Academy: The Kadets came out on top of back-and-forth 5A South clash against Palmer Ridge in overtime to remain undefeated and hand the Bears their first loss of the season.
Grace Lichtenberger scored four goals and had two assists and Emma Martin scored three goals for the Kadets. Justine Anderson and Marguerite Schipfer had two goals and an assist each.
Chaparral 18, Pine Creek 7
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sand Creek 10, Sierra 0
At Sand Creek: Sydney Lasater scored five goals and had an assist as Sand Creek defeated Sierra in a 4A CSML North win.
Jadyn LeDoux scored twice and Alexia Montero, Kaylee Gentsch and Alexia Montero had a goal each. Leisy Jaquez notched three assists.
Manitou Springs 14, Florence 0
At Florence: The Mustangs scored 14 goals in the first half of a 3A Tri-Peaks rout of Florence.
Madrid Mack and Grace McCumber each had a hat trick and an assist. Cassidy Kuzbek, Sami Benge-Kulzer and Grace Olson had two goals each. Sophie Mckeown and Kat Yenne also scored and Caroline Maestas earned her third shutout in goal.
Canon City 10, Harrison 0
At Canon City: Canon City racked up a 9-0 lead in the first half and closed out the 4A CSML South win over Harrison with a goal in the first minute of the second half.
Emily Burkdoll and Kyndal West had two goals and an assist apiece and six other Tigers found the back of the net. Mady Ley and Sammi Holt had a goal and two assists each and Sydney Rowe earned her fourth shutout. The sophomore has allowed just one goal this season.
Coronado 2, Vanguard 0
Colorado Springs Christian 4, St. Mary’s 1
Air Academy 10, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Falcon 1, The Classical Academy 1
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Lewis-Palmer 121, Air Academy 54
At Air Academy: Austin Toland won the 50 and 100 freestyle races to help Lewis-Palmer to a dual win over Air Academy.
Toland won the 50 free in 22.80, more than a second ahead of teammate Collin McWhorter, and won the 100 free in 50.83 with a two-second gap ahead of McWhorter.
Air Academy’s Henry Stockton won two individual events, winning the 200 and 500 freestyle races. Stockton won the 200 in 1:52.68 and the 500 in 5:07.45. Hayden Ayotte won the 100 butterfly in 58.74 for the Kadets and Lewis-Palmer's Eli Hobson won the 200 IM in 2:05.97, more than two seconds ahead of second-place finisher Dakota Kinder of Air Academy. Kinder won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.93, edging out Hobson by less than a half a second.