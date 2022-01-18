Stock basketball
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Mesa Ridge 96, Widefield 74

At Mesa Ridge: Mesa Ridge loves to score.

Through 13 games, the Grizzlies already had two consecutive games with over 80 points. The streak continued in season-high fashion Tuesday. All the while, no Mesa Ridge player is averaging over 20 points — a truly communal effort. 

Mesa Ridge has now won three straight and moved to 2-0 in league play. 

Pine Creek 54, Liberty 40

At Pine Creek: The Lancers rode an 11-0 run to a halftime lead, but the Eagles proved to be too much. 

Senior Alex Esterle shot double-digit free throws in the fourth quarter to head the late run. He's been the only Pine Creek boys' player to post a double-digit scoring average en route to the Eagles' 6-5 record. 

Fountain Valley 68, Atlas Prep 63

Lewis-Palmer 62, Vista Ridge 60 (OT)

Colorado Springs Christian School 46, Salida 42 

Englewood 55, Woodland Park 49

Doherty 75, Cheyenne Mountain 44

Palmer 66, Cañon City 44

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

Doherty 82, Cheyenne Mountain 53

At Cheyenne Mountain: The Spartans scored 20 or more points in every quarter of Tuesday's win. 

Doherty has now won five consecutive games, including four league games in a row to open the PPAC slate. During the run, the Spartans have won every game by double digits except for their opener over Palmer Ridge, 49-46 — a game that was the first for both coming out of winter break. 

Coronado 49, Harrison 36

Mesa Ridge 54, Widefield 27

Cañon City 43, Palmer 22

Lewis-Palmer 63, Vista Ridge 45

ICE HOCKEY 

Mountain Vista 3, Doherty 1 

GIRLS’ SWIMMING 

Doherty 119, Palmer 66

Fountain-Fort Carson 140, Pueblo East 19

BOYS' WRESTLING

Fountain-Fort Carson 69, Mitchell 12

GIRLS’ WRESTLING 

Vista Ridge 42, Palmer Ridge 6