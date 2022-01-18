BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mesa Ridge 96, Widefield 74
At Mesa Ridge: Mesa Ridge loves to score.
Through 13 games, the Grizzlies already had two consecutive games with over 80 points. The streak continued in season-high fashion Tuesday. All the while, no Mesa Ridge player is averaging over 20 points — a truly communal effort.
Mesa Ridge has now won three straight and moved to 2-0 in league play.
Pine Creek 54, Liberty 40
At Pine Creek: The Lancers rode an 11-0 run to a halftime lead, but the Eagles proved to be too much.
Senior Alex Esterle shot double-digit free throws in the fourth quarter to head the late run. He's been the only Pine Creek boys' player to post a double-digit scoring average en route to the Eagles' 6-5 record.
Fountain Valley 68, Atlas Prep 63
Lewis-Palmer 62, Vista Ridge 60 (OT)
Colorado Springs Christian School 46, Salida 42
Englewood 55, Woodland Park 49
Doherty 75, Cheyenne Mountain 44
Palmer 66, Cañon City 44
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Doherty 82, Cheyenne Mountain 53
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Spartans scored 20 or more points in every quarter of Tuesday's win.
Doherty has now won five consecutive games, including four league games in a row to open the PPAC slate. During the run, the Spartans have won every game by double digits except for their opener over Palmer Ridge, 49-46 — a game that was the first for both coming out of winter break.
Coronado 49, Harrison 36
Mesa Ridge 54, Widefield 27
Cañon City 43, Palmer 22
Lewis-Palmer 63, Vista Ridge 45
ICE HOCKEY
Mountain Vista 3, Doherty 1
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Doherty 119, Palmer 66
Fountain-Fort Carson 140, Pueblo East 19
BOYS' WRESTLING
Fountain-Fort Carson 69, Mitchell 12
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Vista Ridge 42, Palmer Ridge 6
