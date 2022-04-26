BASEBALL
Discovery Canyon 3, Air Academy 2
At Discovery Canyon: A three-run fourth inning was all the Thunder needed.
Discovery Canyon finished the game with three total hits which came at a crucial time. After Ryan Swint reached on an error, Cameron Whittle smashed a two-run homer. Gavin Montoya singled after the home run and then later scored on a wild pitch.
The Kadets had seven hits for the game. Ryder Banks went 1-2 with an RBI and Nolan Hollis went 1-4 with an RBI. Hollis also pitched five innings and struck out nine. Frank Flores grabbed one inning and three strikeouts.
Lewis-Palmer 8, Liberty 7
At Lewis-Palmer: A walk-off won it.
Going into the seventh, Liberty trailed 7-4. Singles by Michael Naftanel, Jonah Perry, Seth Klenow, and a walk by Kyle Neefe helped Liberty tie it up. Klenow finished with three RBI and Reilly Holmes finished with two.
However, after Blake Nelson doubled, and Liberty intentionally walked Max Randis and John Raine, Mason Perry walked it off with a single.
On the mound, Justin Downs and Nick Bennett each struck out two Lewis-Palmer batters. Randis also pitched 6.1 innings and struck out six.
Rampart 8, Doherty 7
At Rampart: Both teams tallied over 10 hits in this high-scoring matchup.
Doherty took a 7-6 lead over the Rams in the top of the sixth. Jake Corsi and Travis Box singled to get things rolling. After a sac bunt from Dominick Morelli, Garret Weaver brought in both runs.
The Rams answered with two runs to take the lead. In a similar fashion, Benji Carrington and Josh White singled. Taylor Delaney then pushed two runs across with a single.
The Classical Academy 21, Mitchell 0
Elizabeth 20, Sierra 0
Widefield 19, Woodland Park 4
Coronado 11, Mesa Ridge 1
Falcon 11, Sand Creek 0
Vista Ridge 11, Cheyenne Mountain 5
Canon City 22, Palmer 4
Palmer Ridge 11, Pine Creek 0
Evangelical Christian Academy 14, Flatirons Academy 3
Simla 9, Elbert 8
GIRLS’ GOLF
Palmer Terror Invitational
At Patty Jewett Golf Course: The Terror Invite was decided by a few strokes.
Cheyenne Mountain won with a score of 299. Canon City placed second, shooting a 304. Pine Creek and Coronado tied for third with a score of 305. Mesa Ridge rounded out the top five with a score of 306.
Similarly, the individual scoreboard was within a few strokes. McKenna Martin and Abrianna Lippis tied for first with a score of 88. Sara Bentley finished at 89. Suzanna Carlson scored 91 and Sofia Nesvold scored 93.
Swink 305, Manitou Springs 357
At Rocky Ford City Golf Course: Swink led as a group and individually.
With a score of 305, Swink placed first in the Swink Invitational. Manitou Springs placed ninth with an overall score of 357. Kinzie Ensor placed first with a score of 86. Jade Hunter finished in the top 10 of the leaderboard for Swink with a score of 106.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Thomas Jefferson 17, Palmer 2
Littleton 13, The Vanguard School 2
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 15, Thunder Ridge 8
Palmer Ridge 14, Cheyenne Mountain 6
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 3, The Vanguard School 2
Thomas MacLaren 4, Ellicott 2
Colorado Springs Christian School 9, St. Mary’s 1
Air Academy 2, Liberty 0
Manitou Springs 10, Florence 0
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Lewis-Palmer 1
James Irwin 3, Atlas Prep 2
Pine Creek 2, Rampart 1
Discovery Canyon 5, Doherty 1
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Doherty 6, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
Pine Creek 4, Air Academy 3
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
Discovery Canyon 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0