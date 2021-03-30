BOYS’ SOCCER
Manitou Springs 10, St. Mary’s 0
At St. Mary’s: Manitou Springs held a seven-goal lead at halftime, and tacked on three more in the second half for a 3A Tri-Peaks rivalry win over the Pirates.
Sean Lowe had a hat trick for the Mustangs and had three assists. Isaiah Thomas had two goals and two assists and Anton Akse netted a pair of goals. Gavin Smith, Kai Thomas and Luke Donegan also scored for Manitou Springs.
Spencer McCumber earned his second shutout in goal.
Fountain Valley 4, Vanguard 1
At Vanguard: Fountain Valley opened the season with a decisive 2A Black Forest win over Vanguard.
Four players scored for the Danes, with Phan Dao, Hugh Sperber, Chase Wallace and Cosmo Castellini all finding the back of the net. Spencer Berv had two assists for Fountain Valley and Kensei Asai had four stops in goal.
Air Academy 9, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Salida 2, James Irwin 0
Lamar 8, Atlas Prep 4
Lewis-Palmer 1, Vista Ridge 0 (OT)
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, Air Academy 0
At Air Academy: After a close 25-21 win in the first set, Rampart hit its stride, winning the final two sets 25-17, 25-15 for a 5A/4A PPAC win over the Kadets.
Anjelina Starck had 18 kills for Rampart and Riley Simpson had seven. Izzy Starck had six aces and 31 assists and Ruby Sherman had four blocks.
Ellie Hess led the Kadets with eight kills and Abby Murphy had six. Natalia Lambos had four aces.
Woodland Park 3, Widefield 0
At Woodland Park: Woodland Park earned a fourth consecutive win, and third of the season in straight sets, defeating Widefield 25-17, 25-11, 25-13.
Trinity Mcabee had nine kills to lead the Panthers, Grace McClintock had eight and Allie Tring had seven.
Giana Roskam and Sydney Roshek had three aces each and Mcabee led the Panthers at the net with four blocks.
St. Mary’s 3, Buena Vista 0
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s opened 3A Tri-Peaks play with a comfortable win over Buena Vista, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19.
The Pirates were led by Jillian Kellick with 12 kills and Emma White had nine. Ceanne Smith had four aces and Peyton Priddy had 32 assists.
Palmer 3, Mesa Ridge 0
At Palmer: Savannah Everett led Palmer with 12 kills as the Terrors took down Mesa Ridge in a 4A/5A CSML South victory.
Everett and Hailie Pate had three aces each and Alannah Severa led the team with five. Lori Keating had two blocks and Matisse Conn-Parent had 19 assists.
Calhan 3, Fountain Valley 2
At Fountain Valley: Fountain Valley won a scrappy first set 27-25 before Calhan bounced back to win the second 25-20, and the third 25-19. The Danes forced a fifth and final set with a 25-21 win in the fourth, but fell 15-11 in the final frame of the 2A Black Forest clash.
Manitou Springs 3, La Junta 0
At Manitou Springs: Sophomore Avah Armour led Manitou Springs with nine kills, seven aces and three blocks as the Mustangs defeated La Junta in a 3A Tri-Peaks match.
Katy Vance had seven kills and Grace Allen had five. Alexia Vigil had three aces, three blocks and 23 assists.
Evangelical Christian 3, CSDB 0
The Classical Academy 3, Sierra 0
Colorado Springs Christian 3, James Irwin 1
Salida 3, Banning Lewis Academy 1
Falcon 3, Mitchell 0