BOYS’ GOLF
Holy Family Bobblehead Invite
At Broadlands Golf Course: Cheyenne Mountain took second at the Bobblehead Invite, four strokes behind the winning team Colorado Academy.
Campbell Grage was the top CM golfer, shooting 6-over par 78 to tie for fourth. Kale Parthen placed ninth for Cheyenne Mountain scoring an 80, and Colby Erdossy and Ethan Amoneno finished in a tie for 15th, shooting an 81.
SOFTBALL
Mesa Ridge 17, Harrison 3
At El Pomar Youth Sports Center: Lucia and Isabella "Bella" Quintana combined for a one-hit performance and eight strikeouts as Mesa Ridge claimed its fourth straight win and takes one step closer to the 4A/3A CSML South title.
Jenica Dees led the Grizzlies (13-2, 10-1), hitting 4 for 4 to bring in five RBIs. Isabella Quintana hit 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Ariadna Martinez, Sara Tutton had two RBIs each.
Harrison falls to 3-12 and 1-11 in league play.
The Classical Academy 7, Mitchell 5
At Mitchell: A five-run first inning kicked off a 4A/3A CSML North win over Mitchell, led by senior Zoe Wadman who had three hits in the Titans’ third straight win.
Molly Peterson, Gaby Cole and Natalie Wainwright had an RBI each for TCA (7-7, 4-3).
Morgan Mullins collected seven strikeouts.
Mitchell (1-12, 1-5) fanned 13 TCA batters.
La Junta 17, James Irwin 0
At James Irwin: La Junta pitcher Madison Wiley threw a four-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts in a 3A Tri-Peaks shutout over James Irwin.
The Jaguars are 7-7 and 2-3 in league play.
Falcon 19, Sand Creek 8
At Sand Creek: Falcon trailed by a single run heading into the top of the fourth, but found a spark to bring six runs across, and didn’t let off the gas the rest of the way in a 4A/3A CSML North win.
Kylie Vandewege led the Falcons (9-5, 4-2) with three RBIs. Tiffany Bakeberg and Cheyenne Simpson had two each. In the circle Ryleigh Green struck out six Sand Creek batters through five innings. Savannah Massengill closed out the game with two shutout innings.
Sand Creek’s Keira Gray struck out eight through seven innings. At the plate Cai Gunn, Victoria McCafferty and Josephine Rupe had an RBI each for the Scorpions (4-9, 1-6).
Canon City 15, Palmer 0
At Rouse Park: Mady Ley hit a home run and led the Tigers with four RBIs, and Brianna Winford tossed a three-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts as Canon City claimed a 4A/3A CSML South win over Palmer.
Winford, Rylee Gutormson and Chloe Coulson also had two RBIs each for Canon City (6-9, 5-6).
Palmer falls to 4-11 and 3-8 in CSML South.