BOYS’ GOLF
Scorpion Invitational
At Silver Spruce Golf Course: Liberty and Palmer Ridge battled in the team standings at the Scorpion Invitational, but Liberty came out on top thanks to placing two golfers in the top three. But it was Palmer Ridge that flooded the top 10.
Liberty’s Hayden Woelk won his second invitational of the year after scoring 5-over-par 77, followed by Palmer Ridge’s Chris Smith (+7) in second.
Alex McCoy (+8) and Alex Lund (+11) placed third and tied for fourth, respectively to help Liberty claim the team title.
Falcon’s Benjamin Campbell and Trevor Bradley of Palmer Ridge also scored +11, while TCA’s Ben Devolve placed seventh (+12), followed by Liberty’s Alex Baros (+13).
Four Palmer Ridge Bears followed with Chase Crane and Dominic Camarco each shooting 85, followed by Nake Jones and Kyle Wade, who scored 86.
SOFTBALL
Coronado 22, Harrison 1 (4 innings)
At El Pomar Youth Sports Center: Savannah Starr nearly hit for the cycle and knocked in eight runs as Coronado took down Harrison in a 4A/3A CSML South game.
The Cougars (2-1, 2-1) scored 13 runs in the first inning and 22 total on 12 hits thanks in part to being walked 10 times.
Hannah Hoffman, Kyla Papenfuss and Bailey Legere had two RBIs each for Coronado, while Addie Pakenham and Elexys Trujillo combined for five strikeouts.
Harrison falls to 0-1.
Mesa Ridge 15, Palmer 0 (3 innings)
Canon City 4, Widefield 3
BOYS’ TENNIS
Vanguard 4, Sand Creek 3
At Memorial Park Tennis Center: Sand Creek’s Gavin Hunter and Thomas Ginnetti won their respective No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, but the Scorpions lost four more as Vanguard collected its first 4A Region 6 win of the season.
The Coursers (2-2) claimed victory at No. 3 singles, and Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles.
Sand Creek’s No. 4 doubles team of Brandon Depner and Elam Martinez won its match 6-4, 6-4. The Scorpions are 1-2 and 0-1 in league play.
Monday
SOFTBALL
Discovery Canyon 11, Lewis-Palmer 1 (5 innings)
At Lewis-Palmer: Sidney Bankston knocked in three runs for the Thunder as Discovery Canyon claimed its first win over the season, and handed Lewis-Palmer its first loss.
Freshman Kassidy Randolph had three hits for DCC (1-1, 1-0 5A/4A PPAC). Lewis-Palmer is 2-1 and 0-1 in league play.
Air Academy 10, Rampart 7
At Air Academy: Abby Litchfield and Ava Smith each hit a home run and had three RBIs to lead Air Academy to a 5A/4A PPAC victory over Rampart.
Angela Smith also had two RBIs for the undefeated Kadets.
Rampart (0-2, 0-1) was led by Marissa Manzanares and Hannah Benoit with two RBIs each. Brianna Jennings, who had three hits, also hit a solo home run.
Vista Ridge 17, Liberty 13
At Liberty: Liberty scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh in an attempt to claim a last-second defeat over Vista Ridge, but came up short.
Kelly Steinhauser and Brianna Lachameier had three RBIs each for the Lancers (0-2, 0-1 5A/4A PPAC).
Megan Dickinson fanned 10 batters for Liberty.
The win marked the first conference victory for the 3-2 Wolves.
Fountain-Fort Carson 17, Cheyenne Mountain 7
Palmer Ridge 11, Doherty 1
BOYS’ TENNIS
Pueblo Centennial 6, Mesa Ridge 1