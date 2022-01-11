Girls' wrestling stock 2.jpg

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

Liberty 65, Discovery Canyon 52

At Discovery Canyon: Liberty had a comeback to build on Tuesday. 

The Lancers were held to just 14 points in the first half and trailed by 10. In the final 16 minutes, Liberty scored 51 points and stormed ahead of the Thunder for its seventh win in 12 tries. 

Liberty's started the league season a perfect 3-0.

Palmer Ridge 56, Fountain-Fort Carson 49

At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Bears bounced back quickly. 

After losing to Doherty to open the league slate, Palmer Ridge found a way past the Mitchell sisters of Fountain-Fort Carson. The win moved the Bears to 8-4 this season. They have split the last eight games after starting the year 4-0. 

Peyton 60, Rocky Ford 42

At Peyton: The Panthers saw sophomore A.J. Mannering lead the way in their latest win with a game-high 27 points.

Fellow sophomore Abbie Nickell scored 12 points, too, as Peyton won its fifth game. The Panthers have yet to start their league slate, but will do so against Dolores Huerta Prep a week from Tuesday's win. 

Pine Creek 61, Vista Ridge 39

Gunnison 56, Woodland Park 37

Mitchell 45, Pueblo Central 38 

Manitou Springs 49, Eagle Ridge Academy 39

Cheyenne Mountain 62, Rampart 57

Doherty 77, Lewis-Palmer 22

Mead 89, Falcon 23

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Cheyenne Mountain 63, Rampart 47

Pueblo South 109, Vanguard 40

Pine Creek 55, Vista Ridge 43

Palmer Ridge 61, Fountain-Fort Carson 57

Peyton 69, Rocky Ford 48

Lewis-Palmer 48, Doherty 46 

GIRLS’ SWIMMING 

Air Academy 165, Liberty 143

At Rampart: The Lancers made a late push, but weren't able to overcome the Kadets. 

Air Academy won most of the meet's middle events after Liberty took the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle to begin the night. Lauren Johnson had a solid night, taking second in the 200-yard freestyle before winning the 100-yard butterfly for the Kadets. 

Liberty's Kwan Taylor kept the Lancers afloat with wins in three events, including the opening relay.

Discovery Canyon 118, Rampart 68

BOYS’ WRESTLING 

Cheyenne Mountain 42, Cañon City 33

Lewis-Palmer 42, Elizabeth 19