GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty 65, Discovery Canyon 52
At Discovery Canyon: Liberty had a comeback to build on Tuesday.
The Lancers were held to just 14 points in the first half and trailed by 10. In the final 16 minutes, Liberty scored 51 points and stormed ahead of the Thunder for its seventh win in 12 tries.
Liberty's started the league season a perfect 3-0.
Palmer Ridge 56, Fountain-Fort Carson 49
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Bears bounced back quickly.
After losing to Doherty to open the league slate, Palmer Ridge found a way past the Mitchell sisters of Fountain-Fort Carson. The win moved the Bears to 8-4 this season. They have split the last eight games after starting the year 4-0.
Peyton 60, Rocky Ford 42
At Peyton: The Panthers saw sophomore A.J. Mannering lead the way in their latest win with a game-high 27 points.
Fellow sophomore Abbie Nickell scored 12 points, too, as Peyton won its fifth game. The Panthers have yet to start their league slate, but will do so against Dolores Huerta Prep a week from Tuesday's win.
Pine Creek 61, Vista Ridge 39
Gunnison 56, Woodland Park 37
Mitchell 45, Pueblo Central 38
Manitou Springs 49, Eagle Ridge Academy 39
Cheyenne Mountain 62, Rampart 57
Doherty 77, Lewis-Palmer 22
Mead 89, Falcon 23
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 63, Rampart 47
Pueblo South 109, Vanguard 40
Pine Creek 55, Vista Ridge 43
Palmer Ridge 61, Fountain-Fort Carson 57
Peyton 69, Rocky Ford 48
Lewis-Palmer 48, Doherty 46
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Air Academy 165, Liberty 143
At Rampart: The Lancers made a late push, but weren't able to overcome the Kadets.
Air Academy won most of the meet's middle events after Liberty took the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle to begin the night. Lauren Johnson had a solid night, taking second in the 200-yard freestyle before winning the 100-yard butterfly for the Kadets.
Liberty's Kwan Taylor kept the Lancers afloat with wins in three events, including the opening relay.
Discovery Canyon 118, Rampart 68
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Cheyenne Mountain 42, Cañon City 33
Lewis-Palmer 42, Elizabeth 19
