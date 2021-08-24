BOYS’ GOLF
Palmer Terror Invitational
At Silver Spruce: Liberty swept the honors, taking the team title with a score of 233. Alex Lund was the individual champion, shooting 74, while Hayden Woelk (third) and Alex Baros (seventh) also placed in the top 10 for the Lancers.
BOYS' SOCCER
Fountain-Fort Carson 6, Mitchell 5
Senior Zaile’n Long recorded a hat trick for the Trojans, while junior goalkeeper C.J. Martinez made 10 saves in a match with no shortage of action. Both teams scored four goals in the second half, and the Trojans held on for a 1-0 start to their season.
Canon City 4, Salida 0
At Salida: Diego Aparicio scored twice with Jenkins Phillips and Garrett Harris also scoring for the Tigers.
ThunderRidge 2, Palmer Ridge 1
At ThunderRidge: The Grizzlies scored the only goal of the second half to break a tie after one half. Palmer Ridge will take a 1-1 record into its league opener against Cheyenne Mountain.
Englewood 5, Woodland Park 1
At Englewood: The Panthers (1-1) played Englewood even through the first half, but the Pirates won the second, 4-0, in a comfortable victory.
Strive Prep 5, St. Mary’s 3
At Strive: Owen Barton scored one goal for the Pirates and set up another. Logan Sunday and John Pawlikiewicz also scored for St. Mary’s. The Pirates dropped to 0-2 after being outscored 3-2 in the first 40 minutes.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Skyline 0
Cheyenne Mountain 1, Atlas Prep 0
Gateway 1, Harrison 0
SOFTBALL
Air Academy 3, Elizabeth 2
At Air Academy: Senior Evelyn Daub went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs, while sophomore Ava Smith also went 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Kadets (3-1). Brina Baysinger struck out nine in the win.
Coronado 17, Woodland Park 1, 3 inn.
At Woodland Park: Savannah Star, Courtney McKee and Baily LaGere each recorded multiple hits with three RBIs for Coronado. In the circle, Addison Pakenham recorded eight of her nine outs via strikeout.
Mesa Ridge 5, Canon City 4
At Canon City: Lucia Quintana led the Grizzlies with two RBIs and struck out eight in the circle, limiting the Tigers to one earned run. Cheyenne Walker also plated a run and scored two for Mesa Ridge.
Pueblo South 15, Cheyenne Mountain 0, 3 inn.
At Cheyenne Mountain: Kyliegh Peebles and Kaleena Jones recorded Cheyenne Mountain’s only two hits.
Falcon 15, Skyview 0, 3 inn.
At Falcon: A nine-run third inning ended Falcon’s first game of the season early.
Ponderosa 8, Discovery Canyon 6
At Discovery Canyon: Ponderosa scored seven of its runs in the final three innings, dropping the Thunder to 1-3.
Pueblo County 13, Palmer Ridge 7
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears scored three runs in fifth and sixth innings to make it more competitive but dropped to 1-1 on the season.
Sierra 1, Dolores Huerta 0
At Sierra: The Stallions won via forfeit, according to MaxPreps.
Denver North 23, Mitchell 5
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
Widefield 3, Mitchell 0
At Widefield: Grace Jensen had 10 aces and four kills for the Gladiators. Nadaynia Alopopo recorded 16 of Widefield’s 17 assists.
Woodland Park 3, Florence 0
At Woodland Park: Kyra Kidd and Grace McClintock led the Panthers with nine and eight kills, respectively, while Sydney Roshek served six aces.
Manitou Springs 3, Summit 0
At Manitou Springs: Avah Armour had 12 kills with a .556 hitting percentage in the sweep. Ayla Flett recorded 23 digs for the Mustangs (1-0).
The Classical Academy 3, Canon City 2
At Canon City: The Titans won the final three sets and capped the comeback with a 15-6 win in the fifth set.
Discovery Canyon 3, D’Evelyn 2
The Thunder won the fifth set 17-15.
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Sierra 0
At Sierra: The Trojans improved to 2-0 and limited the Stallions to 16 or fewer points in each set.
Castle View 3, Palmer 0
At Castle View: The Terrors nearly extended the match to a fourth set but dropped the third 25-22 in their first contest of the season.
Byers 3, Calhan 1
At Byers: Calhan won the first set 25-19 before dropping the next three to start its season with a loss.
University 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
Buena Vista 3, Atlas Prep 0
GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 1, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Jennifer Snyder scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Hope Hoffman in the second half. Breonna Mason made three saves in goal, as the Lancers improved to 2-1.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Coronado 5, Lewis-Palmer 2