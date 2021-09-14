BOYS’ SOCCER
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks (4-2) cushioned the margin of victory with four goals in the second half.
John Arguello scored twice, and Eric Sung and Tyler Roberts also scored.
Rampart 4, Air Academy 3, OT
At Air Academy: The Rams trailed 1-0 at halftime but scored three goals in the second half to force overtime, where they scored the winner.
Rampart improves to 3-2-1, while the Kadets drop to 1-4-1.
Liberty 5, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: The Lancers scored three goals in the second half to cruise to a 6-1 start to the season.
The Classical Academy 1, Pine Creek 0, OT
At TCA: The Titans scored the winner in the second period of extra time to improve to 6-0.
Lewis-Palmer 1, Discovery Canyon 1
At Discovery Canyon: Both teams scored in the second half before a scoreless overtime.
Doherty 2, Palmer Ridge 1
At Palmer Ridge: It was tied 1-1 at half time before the Spartans scored the winner in the second half.
Colorado Springs School 1, Vanguard 0
At Vanguard: Andrew Hedden scored off a John Baldwin assist in the second half and Nathan Sobral kept a clean sheet for the Kodiaks’ first win of the season.
DSST: Byers 2, St. Mary’s 1
At St. Mary's: Andon Mindrup scored the Pirates' goal off a Logan Sunday assist in the second half.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Canon City 3, Pueblo Centennial 1
At Canon City: The Bulldogs won the first set before Canon City took the next three 25-11, 25-21 and 25-15 to improve to 4-6.
Zoe Kies led the Tigers with 12 kills, while Hope Kolman added 11. Ali Tedesko recorded a team-high 22 assists for Canon City.
Manitou Springs 3, DSST: College View 0
At College View: The Mustangs improved to 6-2 by limiting the Wolves to single digits in both of the first two sets.
Ayla Flett led Manitou Springs with eight kills, and Avah Armour and Katy Vance added six apiece. Armour (seven) and Flett (six) also combined for 13 service aces.
Pine Creek 3, Coronado 0
At Coronado: The Eagles improved to 7-2 after taking the second and third sets by matching 25-20 scores.
Elizabeth Berg led Coronado (1-7) with six kills.
Discovery Canyon 3, Woodland Park 1
At Woodland Park: After dropping the second set 25-23, the Thunder held off Woodland Park 28-26 in the third set and ended the match with a 25-16 win in the fourth.
Grace McClintock led Woodland Park with 14 kills, while Giana Roskam had 35 assists.
Widefield 3, Sand Creek 0
At Sand Creek: The Gladiators completed the sweep with a 26-24 win in the third set.
Grace Jensen led Widefield (5-6) with nine kills and two service aces. The Scorpions dropped to 1-7.
Liberty 3, Lincoln 0
At Lincoln: The Lancers (4-1) closed the match with 25-6 win in the third set.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Pueblo County 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks are 4-2 after the sweep.
Falcon 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Falcon: The Falcons improved to 7-1 after taking the third set 25-20.
James Irwin 3, Harrison 0
At James Irwin: The Jaguars took the first set 25-23 before winning the second and third sets by 11 or more points.
Isabel Trujillo led the Panthers with 10 kills and 24 digs.
Pueblo East 3, Palmer 0
At Pueblo East: The Terrors came close in the first and third sets, falling 25-22 and 25-20, respectively, before dropping to 1-3 on the season.
Calhan 3, Hanover 0
At Calhan: The Bulldogs limited Hanover to fewer than seven points in each of the first two sets before completing the sweep with a 25-14 win in the third.
SOFTBALL
Elizabeth 18, Mitchell 0
At Mitchell: The Cardinals scored 13 runs in the second inning to end the game early. Abby Hayes homered, drove in five runs and scored a pair.
Abby Schleisman finished with four RBIs and three runs scored. In the circle, Hanna Espinoza struck out four and allowed just two hits. Elizabeth improved to 9-3 and 4-0 in league play.
Coronado 15, Palmer 0, 3 inn.
At Coronado: The Cougars (9-8) opened the game with a 10-run first inning and finished it early.
GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 1, Denver East 0
At Denver East: The Bears scored in the second half to improve to 5-1-2 on the season.