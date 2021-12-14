Girls' swim.jpg

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Douglas County 71, Air Academy 66

At Air Academy: The Kadets came close to upsetting a top-10 team in the state but fell just short.

With only 6.2 seconds left, Air Academy trailed by just one before fouling. The Kadets even held a 16-11 lead after the first quarter but trailed at the end of each subsequent stanza. Still, they're 4-2, led by underclassman.

Discovery Canyon 70, Elizabeth 40

At Elizabeth: Three players scored double digits en route to another Thunder win.

Seniors Justin Pruitt (20), Trent Pasvogel (15) and Ethan Smith (14) led the way once again. Smiths came courtesy of four more 3-pointers in a breakout season from outside.

Simla 64, Calhan 16

Ralston Valley 77, Palmer 49

Pueblo South 62, Pine Creek 42

Mitchell 63, Kennedy 54

Vista Ridge 42, Falcon 31

Lewis-Palmer 79, Vista Peak Prep 67

Palmer Ridge 66, The Classical Academy 64 (OT)

Kent Denver 109, Manitou Springs 85

Pueblo Central 78, Widefield 56

Doherty 50, Columbine 48

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Palmer Ridge 58, The Classical Academy 57

At Palmer Ridge: An early run was just enough for the Bears.

In each of the first two quarters, Palmer Ridge scored 17 points to head into halftime with a nine-point lead. The win ended a two-game skid for the Bears that saw them lose to Mesa Ridge and Mullen.

Simla 51, Calhan 11

Falcon 66, Vista Ridge 52

Widefield 43, Pueblo Central 33

Cheyenne Mountain 66, Harrison 29

Discovery Canyon 53, Elizabeth 39

Liberty 72, Palmer 54

Platte Valley 72, Manitou Springs 40

Lewis-Palmer 40, Legend 37

Pine Creek 56, Pueblo South 36

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Fountain-Fort Carson 116, Sierra 57

BOYS’ WRESTLING

Castle View 39, Discovery Canyon 38