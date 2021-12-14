BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Douglas County 71, Air Academy 66
At Air Academy: The Kadets came close to upsetting a top-10 team in the state but fell just short.
With only 6.2 seconds left, Air Academy trailed by just one before fouling. The Kadets even held a 16-11 lead after the first quarter but trailed at the end of each subsequent stanza. Still, they're 4-2, led by underclassman.
Discovery Canyon 70, Elizabeth 40
At Elizabeth: Three players scored double digits en route to another Thunder win.
Seniors Justin Pruitt (20), Trent Pasvogel (15) and Ethan Smith (14) led the way once again. Smiths came courtesy of four more 3-pointers in a breakout season from outside.
Simla 64, Calhan 16
Ralston Valley 77, Palmer 49
Pueblo South 62, Pine Creek 42
Mitchell 63, Kennedy 54
Vista Ridge 42, Falcon 31
Lewis-Palmer 79, Vista Peak Prep 67
Palmer Ridge 66, The Classical Academy 64 (OT)
Kent Denver 109, Manitou Springs 85
Pueblo Central 78, Widefield 56
Doherty 50, Columbine 48
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer Ridge 58, The Classical Academy 57
At Palmer Ridge: An early run was just enough for the Bears.
In each of the first two quarters, Palmer Ridge scored 17 points to head into halftime with a nine-point lead. The win ended a two-game skid for the Bears that saw them lose to Mesa Ridge and Mullen.
Simla 51, Calhan 11
Falcon 66, Vista Ridge 52
Widefield 43, Pueblo Central 33
Cheyenne Mountain 66, Harrison 29
Discovery Canyon 53, Elizabeth 39
Liberty 72, Palmer 54
Platte Valley 72, Manitou Springs 40
Lewis-Palmer 40, Legend 37
Pine Creek 56, Pueblo South 36
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Fountain-Fort Carson 116, Sierra 57
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Castle View 39, Discovery Canyon 38