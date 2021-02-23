BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 73, Doherty 72, 2OT
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson battled back from a five-point first-half deficit to force overtime and ultimately claim a 5A/4A PPAC victory over league rival Doherty.
The Trojans outscored Doherty 17-13 in the fourth quarter to end regulation knotted at 59. Both teams scored just four points in the first overtime period, but Fountain-Fort Carson had a one-point edge in double overtime.
Senior Isaiah Thompson led FFC with 26 points and 18 rebounds. Kaleb Mitchell also had a double-double for the Trojans with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Braydon Smith and Tripp Beatty had 14 points each.
With the win, Fountain-Fort Carson (7-1, 3-1) slides into second in 5A/4A PPAC rankings.
Doherty is 7-2 and 4-2 in league play.
Peyton 73, Colorado Springs School 30
At Colorado Springs School: Peyton wasted no time jumping to a fast lead over Colorado Springs School, outscoring the Kodiaks 25-4 in the first quarter on the way to a 2A Black Forest win to clinch the conference championship.
Brennen Meyers led Peyton with 16 points and Gavin Miller added 14. AJ Lashley scored 13 points and Evan Neumeier had eight.
Peyton (8-1, 4-0) is in the midst of an eight-game winning streak and completes its conference slate undefeated.
Lewis-Palmer 75, Liberty 58
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer outscored Liberty 18-2 in the second quarter on the way to a 5A/4A PPAC win, putting the Rangers in the running to challenge for a conference title as one of three teams left with just one league loss.
Rampart 83, Discovery Canyon 53
Salida 80, Woodland Park 65
The Classical Academy 63, Mitchell 37
Colorado Springs Christian 59, La Junta 36
Cheyenne Mountain 60, Pine Creek 51
Manitou Springs 71, Lamar 33
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 51, Vista Ridge 20
At Air Academy: Freshman Caitlin Kramer led Air Academy to victory over Vista Ridge with 17 points. Brianna Sealey had nine and Capri Dewing had eight points for the Kadets, who had 12 players score in the 5A/4A PPAC victory.
Air Academy has won four consecutive games. Vista Ridge falls to 2-7 and is winless in the PPAC.
Palmer Ridge 53, Liberty 35
At Palmer Ridge: Rylie McMullen had 18 points and Hannah Dove added 11 as Palmer Ridge claimed a 5A/4A PPAC victory over Liberty, marking the Bears’ fifth-straight win.
La Junta 59, Colorado Springs Christian School 40
Salida 38, Woodland Park 30
ICE HOCKEY
Colorado Academy 3, Air Academy 1
At Big Bear: Air Academy outshot Colorado Academy 34-21 but only found the back of the net once, with a power-play goal by Ryan Clynke in the second period. Thomas Thrutchley assisted the goal.
Chris Bassett had 18 saves in net for the Kadets.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Pikes Peak Invitational (Preliminaries)
At Cheyenne Mountain: Defending state champions Caroline Bricker of Cheyenne Mountain and Lindsey Immel of Rampart earned the top qualifying times in two individual races before Wednesday’s PPAC finals.
Bricker had the top time in the 200 free (1:55.37) and 500 free (5:11.59). The next fastest swimmer in the 500 free was Lewis-Palmer’s Lindsee Newman with a time of 5:25.55.
Immel had the fastest prelim time in the 50 and 100 freestyle races, with large gaps between her and the field in each. Immel clocked in at 23.68 in the 50 free, with Eden Nolan of Discovery Canyon coming in with the second-fastest time of 25.12. She had the top qualifying time in the 100 in 52.76. Abby Nelson of Lewis-Palmer followed in 55.37 with the second-fastest time.
Lewis-Palmer had the fastest prelim time in both the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Discovery Canyon had the top preliminary time in the 200 free relay.
Fountain-Fort Carson 129, Widefield 47
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson won its sixth consecutive dual meet to remain undefeated with just one more meet left in the regular season.
Katia Neufeld-Barclay won the 100 free in 1:01.87, more than six seconds ahead of the field, and the 50 free in 27.74. Fountain-Fort Carson’s Lindsey Hamilton won the 200 (2:30.85) and 500 (6:53.63) freestyle races and freshman Jenna Krieg won the 100 back in 1:16.35 and 200 IM in 2:48.23. Widefield’s Emmalee Krieg placed second behind Jenna in the 200 IM with a time of 2:55.76 and won the 100 butterfly in 1:16.35. Fountain-Fort Carson’s Megan Passarelli placed second behind Emmalee Krieg in the 100 fly with a time of 1:17.74 and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.64.