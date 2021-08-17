GOLF
Elizabeth Invite
Spring Valley Golf Club: Falcon High School finished first with a team score of 238, followed by The Classical Academy with 247. Elizabeth was third with 251.
Falcon’s Reese Knox finished first individually with a 5-under 67. Next was TCA’s Ben Devolve (73) and Elizabeth’s Cayden Kilduff (77).
SOFTBALL
Valor Christian 14, Discovery Canyon 1
The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead and never looked back in a nonconference win over the Thunder, who dropped their season opener.
Elizabeth 13, Northridge 1
Elizabeth rallied the day after a loss to Mead behind a solid pitching effort from Abby Hayes. Fellow senior Elyssa Bain drove in a team-high three runs as the Cardinals improved to 2-1.
Air Academy 14, Coronado 0
The Kadets won their season debut in convincing fashion. Sophomores Mikayla Hancock (three runs and hits in four plate appearances) and Ava Smith (four runs) had big nights while Brina Baysinger took care of business on the mound.
Pueblo South 19, Widefield 0 (3 innings)
Mullen 16, Lewis-Palmer 6
Sand Creek 5, Palmer 4 (8 innings)
Pueblo Centennial 11, Liberty 10