GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 24, Palmer 1
At Palmer: Air Academy jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first half before claiming a dominant nonconference win over Palmer.
Freshman Madison Chidester had six goals and two assists to lead the Kadets, and Marguerite Schipfer had five goals and four assists. Emma Martin and Grace Lichtenberger had three goals and three assists each for Air Academy.
Golden 16, Pine Creek 5
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Elizabeth 10, Sierra 0
At Sierra: Jolie Sprouse had a hat trick and an assist and Lauren Machado scored four goals as Elizabeth shut out Sierra in a season-opening 4A CSML North win.
Brighid Griffin scored two goals, Piper Gustafson also scored for the Cardinals and Samantha Guthrie secured the shutout in goal.
Manitou Springs 10, James Irwin 0
At Manitou Springs: Three Mustangs scored twice in a 3A Tri-Peaks West win over James Irwin with Madrid Mack racking up two goals and two assists to lead Manitou Springs.
Erica Sherwin had two goals and an assist and Grace Olson found the back of the net twice. Sophie Mckeown, Cassidy Kuzbek, Grace McCumber and Abby Parker also scored for Manitou Springs and Caroline Maestas clinched the shutout in goal.
Canon City 10, Widefield 0
At Canon City: Eight scorers found the back of the net for Canon City in a nonconference win over Widefield. Zoe Kies and Mady Ley had two goals each for the Tigers, while Emily Burkdoll, Sammi Holt, Kyndal West, Danaye Walters, Lyndsey French and Calla Wogaman also scored.
Harrison 5, Palmer 1
Coronado 4, Mesa Ridge 2
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Air Academy 124, Fountain-Fort Carson 50
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Air Academy won 11 of 12 events in a dual win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
The Kadets had a solid showing from their younger swimmers with freshmen Ethan Letendre and Joe Welland taking first and second in the 500 free, respectively. Letendre clocked in at 5:45.02 followed by Welland in 6:24.22. Sophomore Henry Stockton won the 50 free in 24.49, three seconds ahead of second-place Carter Belmear.
Kendrick Latreille, another Air Academy freshman, took first in the 100 back in 1:07.19 followed by sophomore Reidar Johnston in 1:08.47. Johnston won the 100 free in 57.61 with a major gap before second-place Josh Holcombe, a freshman at Air Academy (1:06.30). Freshman Bo Moss won the 100 fly (58.73) and Seth Neider, a sophomore, won the 200 IM in 2:17.50 for the Kadets.
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Dylan Frame won the diving competition with a score of 133.25.