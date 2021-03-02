BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Woodland Park 50, Ellicott 34
At Woodland Park: After a close, low-scoring first half, Woodland Park faced a two-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter, but the Panthers outscored Ellicott 25-7 in the final eight minutes for a 3A Tri-Peaks victory.
Sonny Ciccarelli led Woodland Park with 19 points and Bryce Broeker scored 10.
Elizabeth 47, Sand Creek 46
At Elizabeth: Elizabeth found revenge from a five-point loss to Sand Creek in February with a one-point win over the Scorpions, which puts the Cardinals in sole possession of first place in the 4A CMSL-North standings.
Markus Ramirez led the Scorpions with 21 points and Konner Morgan scored 12 points and completed a double-double with 14 rebounds.
The loss ended a six-game winning streak for Sand Creek (9-3), which sits in second in league standings at 7-2. Elizabeth can clinch the league title and an automatic bid to the playoffs with wins over Sierra and Mitchell later this week.
Falcon 73, Mitchell 44
At Mitchell: Mason Hamlin led Falcon in the second win in a back-to-back series against Mitchell, scoring 22 points for the Falcons. Ty Wolken scored 16 points and Elijah McNeil had 11 for Falcon.
Falcon is 7-5 and 7-3 in 4A CSML-North. Mitchell is 1-10 and winless in the CSML.
Peyton 52, Crowley County 37
At Peyton: Peyton faced a narrow two-point deficit against Crowley County after a slow start in the first quarter, but rebounded quickly, outscoring the Chargers 23-9 before halftime.
Gavin Miller led the Panthers with 21 points and had six assists. Brennen Meyers had 11 points and six rebounds and Gibson Gellerman scored nine points and had eight assists.
Peyton is wrapping up the regular season on a nine-game winning streak after claiming the 2A Black Forest crown last week, finishing conference play undefeated.
Coronado 64, Palmer 51
At Coronado: Jalen Austin and Rayzel Cunningham had 20 points each for Coronado as the Cougars downed Palmer in a CSML-South win.
Austin and Kris Walters each finished with a double-double. Austin pulled down 11 rebounds and Walters scored 17 points and had 10 boards.
Coronado ends the regular season 7-7 and 5-5 in league play. Palmer is 8-5 and 6-4 in the PPAC and will conclude the regular season Saturday.
Evangelical Christian Academy 52, Elbert 51
At ECA: The Eagles held a nine-point lead heading into the second half, but were outscored by Elbert 30-22. Thankfully for ECA, the Eagles were able to thwart a second-half comeback to claim a narrow 1A Black Forest win.
RJ Wagner had 19 points for the Eagles and Michael Kim scored 12 and had five steals.
ECA can clinch the conference title Saturday with a win over Simla.
Harrison 66, Widefield 52
Lewis-Palmer 76, Vista Ridge 58
Canon City 67, Mesa Ridge 54
Pikes Peak Christian 70, Colorado Springs Christian 69
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Falcon 77, Mitchell 34
At Falcon: Falcon officially concluded CSML-North play with an undefeated record, claiming the program’s first league championship since 1998.
In the CSML finale against Mitchell, senior Hannah Burg scored 19 points, had seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Kayla Harkema scored 18 points and Billie Fiore added 14 in the Falcons’ 11th consecutive win.
The Falcons will conclude the regular season with two nonleague games against Columbine and Canon City.
Evangelical Christian Academy 43, Elbert 35
At Evangelical Christian Academy: ECA upset No. 7 Elbert in a big 1A Black Forest win, placing the Eagles atop the conference standing as the only team to remain undefeated in league play.
ECA is in the midst of a five-game winning streak and can clinch the league championship Saturday with a win over Simla.
Coronado 43, Palmer 36
At Palmer: Coronado concluded the season on a high note with a CSML-South win over Palmer, handing the Terrors their seventh straight loss.
Alyssa Rodriguez-Trujillo led Palmer with 17 points, seven rebounds and a block.
Sand Creek 50, Elizabeth 39
Peyton 49, Crowley County 38
The Classical Academy 58, Sierra 32
ICE HOCKEY
Mountain Vista 4, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Monument Ice Rinks: Mountain Vista outshot Lewis-Palmer 31-16 and goalie Austin Quinn stopped every shot on the way to a 5A South shutout over the Rangers.
Kent Denver 7, Liberty 1
At Big Bear Ice Arena: Tristan Ward scored the lone goal for the Lancers, assisted by Micah Newton and Ethan Graber as Liberty fell to Kent Denver in a 4A North clash.