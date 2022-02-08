GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lewis-Palmer 64, Fountain-Fort Carson 58
At Lewis-Palmer: A topsy turvy first half served to be too much for the Trojans to overcome. Lewis-Palmer held them to a point in the first quarter before allowing 14 in the second.
At the half, The Rangers led 31-15 — a score that proved to be too much, despite Fountain-Fort Carson scoring 43 points in the final two stanzas.
Lewis-Palmer has Air Academy left to play before the postseason and it boasts a 6-3 league record going in.
Doherty 75, Liberty 37
At Liberty: Doherty's high-pressure defense paid off again. The Spartans held Liberty to single digits in two frames, with 11 and 12-point quarters sandwiching the stalemate.
Doherty's now won 11 consecutive games and has the PPAC title in sights as the tournament's top seed with two games to go. Vista Ridge and Palmer will end the Spartan regular season.
Air Academy 64, Cheyenne Mountain 50
Palmer Ridge 59, Rampart 55
Colorado Springs Christian School 55, Mesa Ridge 41
Buena Vista at Manitou Springs 46, Buena Vista 40
Pine Creek 60, Discovery Canyon 28
ICE HOCKEY
Colorado Academy 2, Lewis-Palmer 1
At Big Bear: Erik Jonasson's second-period goal wasn't enough for the Rangers Tuesday.
Colorado Academy netted a pair of goals in the same period, with both teams going scoreless in the first and third periods. The Rangers were only outshot 27-26 but allowed a power play goal to be the difference. Four major penalties were called in the game, with each coming in the high-scoring, second period.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pine Creek 55, Discovery Canyon 44
At Discovery Canyon: The Eagles used a 7-0 run in the final minutes to pull away for good.
The win moved Pine Creek to 6-3 in PPAC play and winners of four of its last five league matchups. Pueblo West and Fountain-Fort Carson are the two opponents left on the Eagles' schedule.
Palmer Ridge 57, Rampart 37
Liberty 62, Doherty 57 (OT)
Buena Vista 54, Manitou Springs 40
Lewis-Palmer 74, Fountain-Fort Carson 47
Air Academy 79, Cheyenne Mountain 54
Ellicott 70, Vanguard 66