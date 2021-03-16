Class 3A Swimming & Diving State Championships

Discovery Canyon’s Victoria Sanders won the 3A diving championship a year after falling just three points shy of the title her sophomore year, and crushed a 3A state record in the process.

Sanders finished the meet with a final score of 479.35 points, beating the former state record set by Discovery Canyon teammate Rachel Alexander last year, by 16 points. Further proof of a dominant showing, Sanders racked up a 47-point gap between her score and second-place diver, Mary Kate Cavanaugh of Holy Family, who finished with a score of 432.3.

Fountain Valley’s Lily Cornett placed sixth in the diving competition with a score of 369.7 in Thornton.

Manitou Springs’ Isabella Kuzbek won the 3A 100 breaststroke championship with a time of 1:07.36, beating Evergreen’s Alyssa Cook for the title by 0.59 seconds.

Discovery Canyon’s Eden Nolan placed second in the 50 free with a time of 24.85. She was just 0.33 seconds behind champion Kalie Linden of St. Mary’s Academy. Nolan also placed fourth in the 100 free with a time of 55.68.

The Thunder 200 free relay placed third with Nolan swimming anchor. The team comprised of Varsha Ramesh, Alexandria Rydland, Taylor Whitmarsh and Nolan finished with a time of 1:43.62.

Tuesday marks the start of Season C competition

FIELD HOCKEY

Palmer Ridge 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0

BOYS’ SOCCER

Colorado Springs Christian 1, Thomas MacLaren School 0

Harrison 3, Coronado 2

Sierra 1, Elizabeth 0

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Woodland Park 3, Air Academy 0

At Woodland Park: Woodland Park earned its first win of the year in straight sets, but not before a tight battle in sets 1 and 2 against Air Academy. The Panthers took down the Kadets 26-24, 25-23, 25-19.

Sophomore Kayla Stimits had seven kills for Woodland Park and Kyla Wells had five. Trinity McAbee had three aces and two blocks for the Panthers.

Cheyenne Mountain 3, Discovery Canyon 2

At Discovery Canyon: Cheyenne Mountain came out on top of a five-set battle after falling behind 2-0. The Indians won the third set 25-14, and the fourth 27-25 before clinching the season-opening win 15-4 in the fifth.

Palmer Ridge 3, The Classical Academy 0

Coronado 3, Widefield 0