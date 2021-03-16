Class 3A Swimming & Diving State Championships
Discovery Canyon’s Victoria Sanders won the 3A diving championship a year after falling just three points shy of the title her sophomore year, and crushed a 3A state record in the process.
Sanders finished the meet with a final score of 479.35 points, beating the former state record set by Discovery Canyon teammate Rachel Alexander last year, by 16 points. Further proof of a dominant showing, Sanders racked up a 47-point gap between her score and second-place diver, Mary Kate Cavanaugh of Holy Family, who finished with a score of 432.3.
Fountain Valley’s Lily Cornett placed sixth in the diving competition with a score of 369.7 in Thornton.
Manitou Springs’ Isabella Kuzbek won the 3A 100 breaststroke championship with a time of 1:07.36, beating Evergreen’s Alyssa Cook for the title by 0.59 seconds.
Discovery Canyon’s Eden Nolan placed second in the 50 free with a time of 24.85. She was just 0.33 seconds behind champion Kalie Linden of St. Mary’s Academy. Nolan also placed fourth in the 100 free with a time of 55.68.
The Thunder 200 free relay placed third with Nolan swimming anchor. The team comprised of Varsha Ramesh, Alexandria Rydland, Taylor Whitmarsh and Nolan finished with a time of 1:43.62.
Tuesday marks the start of Season C competition
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Colorado Springs Christian 1, Thomas MacLaren School 0
Harrison 3, Coronado 2
Sierra 1, Elizabeth 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Woodland Park 3, Air Academy 0
At Woodland Park: Woodland Park earned its first win of the year in straight sets, but not before a tight battle in sets 1 and 2 against Air Academy. The Panthers took down the Kadets 26-24, 25-23, 25-19.
Sophomore Kayla Stimits had seven kills for Woodland Park and Kyla Wells had five. Trinity McAbee had three aces and two blocks for the Panthers.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Discovery Canyon 2
At Discovery Canyon: Cheyenne Mountain came out on top of a five-set battle after falling behind 2-0. The Indians won the third set 25-14, and the fourth 27-25 before clinching the season-opening win 15-4 in the fifth.
Palmer Ridge 3, The Classical Academy 0
Coronado 3, Widefield 0