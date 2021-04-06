BOYS’ SOCCER
Palmer 4, Widefield 1
At Widefield: Anderso Sugia scored twice and had an assist for Palmer as the Terrors took down Widefield in a 4A CSML South win to end a three-game losing skid.
Eduardo Gonzalez and Daniel Rodriguez also scored for the Terrors.
Thomas MacLaren 10, Swallows Charter Academy 0
At Swallows Charter: Thomas MacLaren had a two-goal lead at halftime, but scored eight more in the second half in a 2A Black Forest win.
Matthew Zimmer scored a hat trick, and Michael Brophy had a goal and three assists for the Highlanders. Isaac Vostatek, Carl Cummings, Joel Shorey, Thomas O’Neill, Jediah Arney and Kiefer Hartmann also scored. Jeth Fogg had three saves in his second shutout of the season.
St. Mary’s 5, James Irwin 1
At St. Mary’s: Owen Barton scored a hat trick and Andon Mindrup had two goals and three assists to lead St. Mary’s to its first 3A Tri-Peaks win of the year.
David Simmons earned the win in goal for the Pirates.
Fountain Valley 10, Evangelical Christian Academy 0
At ECA: Hugh Sperber and Markus Zeba had two goals each, and six other Danes scored in a 2A Black Forest win to remain undefeated.
Braedon Nunez had a goal and two assists while Carter Gosinski, Julian Swett, Scott Lebo, Theo Lawson and Ocean Morin also scored for Fountain Valley.
Kensei Asai had two stops in goal for his second straight shutout.
Vanguard 8, Dolores Huerta 4
At Dolores Huerta: Gabe Skur had four goals and an assist to lead Vanguard in a decisive 2A Black Forest win over Dolores Huerta Prep.
Sophomore Luciano Camerena had two goals and two assists and Joshua Stein had two goals for the Coursers in their second straight win.
Atlas Prep 1 Manitou Springs 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Vanguard 1
At Vanguard: CSCS held a 2-0 lead over Vanguard before the Coursers forced a fourth set with a 25-23 win in Set 3 to avoid the 3A Tri-Peaks sweep, but the Lions bounced back for a 25-17 win in Set 4.
Abby Miller led CSCS with 14 kills and also had three aces. Taylor Boals had four aces and a block and Kiersten Brock had 32 assists.
Rampart 3, Doherty 0
At Doherty: Rampart swept the Spartans in a 5A/4A PPAC matchup 25-17, 25-18, 25-10.
Riley Simpson led the Rams with 11 kills and Anjelina Starck had eight. Simpson also had four aces while Anjelina and Izzy Starck had three each.
Doherty was led by Madi Aldrich with four kills and Kryssa Moerman had three. Freshman Delaney Gish had three aces for the Spartans and seven assists.
Palmer Ridge 3, Pine Creek 0
At Pine Creek: Palmer Ridge made quick work of the first two sets of a 5A/4A PPAC match, defeating Pine Creek 25-13, 25-18. The Eagles bounced back to try to force a fourth set, but Palmer Ridge completed the sweep 26-24.
Riley Anderson had 13 kills for the Bears and Madison Wilson had five blocks.
Pine Creek was led by Allyson Humberd and Hailey Aigner with six kills each and Taila Grier had three aces.
Evangelical Christian 3, Pikes Peak Christian 0
At Pikes Peak Christian: ECA bounced back from its first loss of the season in a 1A Black Forest sweep of Pikes Peak Christian, 25-22, 25-14, 25-28.
Maddie Castro had seven kills and two blocks for the Eagles. Elana Sutton had four kills and a block.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: Cheyenne Mountain continued its dominant start to the season with a 5A/4A PPAC sweep of Vista Ridge (25-19, 25-20, 26-24) for the team’s fifth straight win.
Emma Delich led the Indians with 13 kills, Sydney Morland had 12 and Karlee Pinell had 11 kills and two aces.
Morland had four blocks and Emily Zabor had three for Cheyenne Mountain.
Vista Ridge was led by Alexis Molia with five kills. Ava Pogue and Brooke Hand had two aces each and Alexys McBride and Molia had three blocks each.
Canon City 3, Palmer 1
At Canon City: Palmer started strong with a 25-19 win in the first set, but Canon City bounced back to win the next three in a 4A/5A CSML South victory.
Makenna Long had 12 kills to lead the Tigers. Jordyn Martinez and Rylee Reid had eight each.
James Irwin 3, St. Mary’s 0
At James Irwin: The Jaguars walked away with a 3A Tri-Peaks sweep of St. Mary’s, but the Pirates didn’t go down without a fight, as James Irwin won each set by just three points (25-22, 25-22, 25-22).
Freshman Gabby Liles led the Jaguars with 13 kills and fellow freshman Jayla Higgs had 10. Kya’ Willis had four aces and five blocks.
St. Mary’s was led by Jillian Kellick with 11 kills. Ceanne Smith had three aces.
Discovery Canyon 3, Air Academy 2
At Air Academy: Discovery Canyon came out on top of a back-and-forth 5A/4A PPAC battle over Air Academy.
The Thunder won sets one and three, 25-21, 25-16, respectively, and earned a fifth-set win in extra points, 16-14. Air Academy won sets two and four, 25-18, 25-19.
Paityn Kramer led Discovery Canyon with 19 kills and along with Heather Bernes, had four aces. Rachel Clawson and Aaliyanna Codrington had four blocks each.
Air Academy was led by Ellie Hess with 14 kills. Natalia Lambos and Abby Murphy had 10 each. Lambos also had eight aces and four blocks for the Kadets. Alyssa VanBeek had four aces.
Peyton 3, Atlas Prep 0
Byers 3, Calhan 1
Ellicott 3, Salida 1
The Classical Academy 3, Falcon 0
Elizabeth 3, Mitchell 0
Lamar 3, Manitou Springs 0
Liberty 3, Lewis-Palmer 0