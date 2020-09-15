BOYS’ GOLF
Coronado Cougar Classic
At Kissing Camels Golf Course: Noah Keller earned his second invitational win of the week, shooting 7-over at his home invitational to help Coronado take the team title.
Keller’s teammate Andrew Merz was just a stroke behind in second, while Dominic Camarco of Palmer Ridge placed third, scoring an 84. The Bears had two more golfers finish in the top six with Nate Jones (+17) and Kyle Wade (+18) fifth and sixth, respectively.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Bryant Ford (86) placed fourth while teammate Andrew Tanner (90) tied for seventh with Evan Cisneros (90) of Woodland Park.
Pine Creek’s Rylen Caldwell (91) and Spencer Kitch (93) rounded out the top 10, respectively.
Air Academy Kadet Invite
At Eisenhower Golf Club: Falcon’s Reese Knox won the Kadet Invitational after an even round on the club's Blue Course.
Lewis-Palmer’s Gregory Lewis tied for second with scoring 2-over par 72, and Discovery Canyon’s Kaden Ford took seventh (+3).
But with three golfers finishing in the top 25, it was Liberty that placed the highest of local teams, taking second. Hayden Woelk placed eighth for the Lancers (+4) followed by Alex Lund in a tie for 15th (+7) and Alex McCoy in a tie for 21st after scoring an 81. Liberty’s Alex Baros snuck into the top 25 shooting an 82.
Palmer Ridge’s Trevor Bradley finished 5-over to place ninth, and Cheyenne Mountain’s Campbell Grage tied for 10th scoring a 78. Pine Creek’s Wesley Erling and Trey Valdez also tied for 10th to help the Eagles take fifth in the team standings.
Cheyenne Mountain tied for sixth with Pueblo West and Palmer Ridge tied for eighth. Lewis-Palmer placed 10th.
SOFTBALL
Falcon 12, The Classical Academy 0
At Falcon: Savanah Massengill threw four one-hit innings to earn a shutout 4A/3A CSML North victory over TCA.
Zoe Wadman was the only Titan to register a hit, while Falcon’s Cheyenne Simpson, Aubrey Dejong and Kylie Vandewege had multiple hits and seven Falcons and an RBI.
Coronado 5, Mesa Ridge 2
At Mesa Ridge: Coronado’s late spark proved to be what the Cougars needed in an all-important 4A/3A CSML South win to hand Mesa Ridge its first league loss of the year.
Coronado scored four runs through the final two frames to overcome a one-run deficit for the win. Savannah Starr had three hits for the Cougars (7-3, 5-1), and Ella Leisher had two. Leisher, Mckenna Baker, Elexys Trujillo, and Caitlyn Tilton had an RBI each.
Addie Pakenham struck out five batters in a complete-game effort to clinch the win.
Mesa Ridge (9-2, 6-1) was led by Aubree Krupp with two hits and an RBI and Sara Tutton also had an RBI.
Elizabeth 23, Mitchell 0
At Mitchell: Six Cardinals had multiple RBIs in a nonconference win over Mitchell, in which Elizabeth scored 12 runs in the first, nine in the second and added two more in the third inning.
Hanna Espinoza struck out seven of nine batters faced in the win.
Fountain-Fort Carson 7, Rampart 6
At Fountain-Fort Carson: It was a back-and-forth battle, but not until late in a makeup game for the Trojan Invitational championship.
After trailing the entire game, Rampart scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to overcome a two-run deficit and gain the lead. But Fountain-Fort Carson responded with four runs of its own in the top of the sixth, and did not relinquish the lead again.
Vicky Alvarado, Jenisah Mora, Aleah Wllis and Belle Salinas each had two hits and an RBI, while Autriana Cox and Malia Williams-Sala also had an RBI each.
Amaya Randle led the Rams with two RBIs and Hanna Benoit had one.
Woodland Park 15, Palmer 0