SOFTBALL
Coronado 21, Mesa Ridge 7
At Mesa Ridge: Junior Emily Arellano homered, doubled and drove in seven runs to power Coronado to the victory.
The Cougars broke the game open with eight runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth.
Sierra 5, TCA 2
At Sierra: Samantha Venegas Medina drove in three runs with a double during a five-run rally in the fifth inning for Sierra.
Venegas Medina has drove in 20 runs in her past nine games and is batting .571 this season.
TCA scored twice in the seventh.
Sierra 14, TCA 3
At Sierra: The teams completed a game delayed from earlier in the season.
Canon City 21, Harrison 4
Elizabeth 15, Sand Creek 0
Lamar 12, Florence 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 7, Vanguard 2
At Fountain Valley: Senior Theo Lawson and junior Rafael Baeta scored two goals apiece to pace Fountain Valley as it jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead and rolled past Vanguard.
Beata added two assists and freshman Jordan Nunez contributed a goal and a pair of assists for the Danes.
Junior Luciano Camerena scored the two goals for the Coursers.
Ellicott 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 2
At CSCS: Ellicott jumped ahead 2-1 at halftime and held on to net the victory.
Sierra 9, Woodland Park 1
Harrison 5, Mitchell 1
VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, Air Academy 0
At Rampart: Sophomore Izzy Starck paced Rampart with 11 kills and nine aces as the defending 5A champions won 25-14, 25-12, 25-10.
Jenna Bistline had 11 digs for the Rams.
Manitou Springs 3, Dolores Huerta Prep 0
At Dolores Huerta Prep: Avah Armour led the way with 11 kills as Manitou Springs won 25-7, 25-5, 25-7 on the road.
Lilly Glass had 12 saves for the Mustangs and Ayla Flett had 10 service aces.
Palmer Ridge 3, Doherty 0
At Doherty: Palmer Ridge won 25-20, 25-10, 25-19 on the road.
Doherty was paced by seven kills from Kryssa Moerman.
Liberty 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: Liberty went on the road and won 25-9, 25-16, 25-13.
The Lancers (9-1) have won six in a row, aided by a 4-0 showing at a tournament this past weekend.
Evangelical Christian Academy 3, Mile High Academy 0
At ECA: Junior Anna Castro had 12 kills as ECA won 25-15, 25-13, 25-11.
Castro also led the way with seven digs for the Eagles and Kaitlyn Coddington had 21 assists.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Visiting Cheyenne Mountain won 25-20, 25-16, 25-15.
St. Mary’s 3, James Irwin 1
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s outlasted James Irwin at home 25-18, 25-21, 13-25, 25-21.
Pueblo Central 3, Harrison 0
At Pueblo Central: Pueblo Central rolled in straight sets, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12.
Falcon 3, Mesa Ridge 1
At Mesa Ridge: Falcon won on the road 25-7, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13.
Fountain Valley 3, Atlas Prep 0
At Atlas Prep: Fountain Valley won 25-11, 25-12, 25-9.
TCA 3, Woodland Park 2
BOYS' TENNIS
Discovery Canyon 6, Rampart 1
At Discovery Canyon: Nos. 1 and 2 singles Sean Bratkosky and Grant Thurman won in straight sets to pace Discovery Canyon to a dual victory.
The Thunder won all four doubles matches, winning by default at No. 1 and taking the other three in straight sets.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 1, Liberty 0