ICE HOCKEY
The venues for this year's hockey state tournament games have been chosen.
The 5A quarterfinals will take place at the University of Denver in Magness Arena. It will mark the first time a non-semifinal game will be played in a collegiate arena.
For 4A, the higher seed will host.
The titles games for both 5A and 4A will make a return to Ball Arena. Originally, the Warriors and Nuggets were set to tip off and impede the location, but the game's since been rescheduled.
Both classifications will send semifinalists to DU, as well.
The quarterfinals will be Feb. 29 and March 1, while the semifinals for both classifications will be at DU March 3. March 8 will be both title games, with 4A starting at 5:30 p.m. and 5A starting at 8 p.m.
Currently, the highest ranked 5A squad, by RPI, is Lewis-Palmer at ninth. Doherty (15) and Pine Creek (17) are just behind in the standings.
For 4A, Cheyenne Mountain sits atop the RPI, edging out Battle Mountain by a few percentage points. Rampart (eighth), Woodland Park (10th) and Liberty (11th) round out the other area state hopefuls atop the standings.
The last state champion from the area's hockey scene was Lewis-Palmer in both 2011 and 2010, though classifications weren't put in place yet.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Missy Franklin, a five-time Olympic gold medal winner and Colorado preps standout, has held the pool record at Cheyenne Mountain for the 100-yard backstroke since 2010 — that was, until Tuesday.
Doherty senior Ana Rojas, as part of the preliminary rounds of the PPAC Championships, set a new mark of 54.75, besting Franklin's previous record of 55.12.
Rojas currently has the top time in the state in the 100-yard backstroke and has top-10 times in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Colorado Springs Christian School 100, Atlas Prep 27
At Atlas Prep: Junior Nathanael Davies had a night to remember. He dropped a game-high 40 points to lead the Lions to their highest scoring output of the season.
It was the fourth time this year that Davies has racked up at least 25 points. Fellow juniors Alexander Niederhauser (14), Liam Kohl (12) and Casey Orawiec (11) all chipped in double digits Tuesday, as well.
Evangelical Christian Academy 57, Fountain Valley 22
Harrison 52, Palmer 51
Mitchell at Falcon 72, Mitchell 65
The Classical Academy 54, Sierra 43
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer 60, Harrison 36
Mesa Ridge 60, Coronado 49
Sierra at The Classical Academy 71, Sierra 33
Mitchell 67, Falcon 64
Pine Creek 48, Cheyenne Mountain 33
Manitou Springs 46, Florence 17
BOYS' WRESTLING
Lewis-Palmer 51, Widefield 27