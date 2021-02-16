BOYS' WRESTLING
Cheyenne Mountain Tri
Cheyenne Mountain 61, Pine Creek 17
Pine Creek 42, Pueblo East 41
Cheyenne Mountain 35, Pueblo East 30
Pine Creek and Cheyenne Mountain both took down Class 4A No. 2 Pueblo East at a Cheyenne Mountain Tri-Meet on Tuesday. With the win over Pine Creek, Cheyenne Mountain claimed the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference Championship.
Cheyenne Mountain went undefeated, taking down Pine Creek first, 61-17, and following with a close 35-30 win over East.
Patrick Ransom (120 pounds), Nicholas Grizales (132), Ezra Mabe (160) and Jake (220) and Jesse Boley (285) of Cheyenne Mountain went 2-0.
Ransom earned a pair of pins, winning in two minutes versus Pine Creek, and pinning his opponent from Pueblo East in 4:29. Grizales also had two wins by fall, in 1:33 against Pine Creek and 5:27 versus East. Mabe won his first match by injury default and claimed a 6-3 decision against Pueblo East. Jake Boley earned an 11-3 major decision against Pueblo East and won by fall in 3:29 over Pine Creek. Jesse Boley won by fall in both of his matches, in 1:46 versus Pine Creek, and in two minutes against East.
At 195 pounds, Cheyenne Mountain’s Nico Gagliardi pinned his Pine Creek opponent in just 51 seconds.
Misha Byers of Pine Creek won both of his 152-pound matches by fall with a spectacular escape and takedown against Cheyenne Mountain for a pin in 2:31, and pinned his opponent from Pueblo East in 3:29.
Class 5A’s top-ranked 170-pound wrestler Draygan Colonese of Pine Creek earned a pair of pins, putting his Cheyenne Mountain opponent on his back in 1:36 and won by fall in 2:45 over Pueblo East.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Peyton 65, Elbert 51
At Elbert: Gibson Gellerman scored a career-high 27 points for Peyton in a nonconference win over the Elbert Bulldogs.
Peyton took a 20-8 jump on Elbert in the first quarter and held strong to claim its sixth straight win. Junior AJ Lashley had 15 points for the Panthers (6-1) and sophomore Gavin Miller had 12 points.
Evangelical Christian Academy 59, Miami-Yoder 35
At Miami-Yoder: RJ Wagner led ECA with 15 points, followed by Jonah Aragon with 12 and Jared Guest with 11 as the Eagles claimed a 1A Black Forest win and their seventh straight victory.
Elizabeth 66, The Classical Academy 44
Widefield 35, Harrison 32
Mesa Ridge 71, Canon City 61
Thomas MacLaren 56, Calhan 53
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Falcon 63, Sierra 35
At Sierra: Billie Fiore scored 19 points to lead Falcon over Sierra, and Hannah Burg added 15 as the Falcons claimed another 4A CSML-North victory and remain undefeated.
Vanguard 62, Centauri 58
At Vanguard: Vanguard trailed the Falcons after the first half of a nonconference game, but bounced back in the second for a four-point win to remain undefeated.
The Classical Academy 53, Elizabeth 12
At The Classical Academy: TCA held Elizabeth to just two points in the first half of a 4A CSML-North clash. The Titans have won five straight.
Harrison 59, Widefield 51
At Harrison: Amyah Moore scored 33 points to lead Harrison past Widefield in a CSML-South win, marking the first conference victory for the Panthers. She completed the double-double with 11 rebounds and also had five steals.
Brianna Kessack scored 12 points for Harrison (3-5, 1-4) and Zaria Graham had 10 rebounds.
Elbert 48, Peyton 33
At Elbert: Shelby Miller scored 12 points for Peyton in a nonconference loss to Elbert.
Canon City 45, Mesa Ridge 28
Sand Creek 62, Mitchell 43
Fountain-Fort Carson 51, Pueblo South 34
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Rampart 127, Air Academy 58
At Rampart: Rampart's Claire Timson and Air Academy's Chelsea Webber won two individual events each, but it was Rampart that came away with a dominant dual meet win.
Timson won the 50 free (25.27) and 100 back (59.37). She narrowly beat teammate Lindsey Immel in the 100 back, who touched the wall in 1:00.42. Immel won the 200 free by a dominant margin with a time of 1:59.17. The second-place finisher, Rampart's Belle Filsell, touched the wall more than 12 seconds later. Filsell won the 100 fly in 1:03.32.
Air Academy's Webber won the 200 IM in 2:20.84 with a seven-second gap between her time and second-place finisher Joey Miller of Rampart. She also won the 500 free in 5:39.57.
Rampart's Maggie Buckley, the returning 4A champion, won the diving competition with a score of 509.32. Second place Ivy Buckley of Rampart scored 429.75.