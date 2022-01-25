GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Cheyenne Mountain 99, Lewis-Palmer 87
At Lewis-Palmer: Cheyenne Mountain took Tuesday’s dual meet.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Caroline Bricker won the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 IM and was part of the Red-Tailed Hawks’ top 200 medley relay team. Also on that relay was Hannah Flis, who finished first in 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Lewis-Palmer's Abigail Perry took first in the 50- and 500-yard freestyle and was on Lewis Palmer's winning 400-yard free relay.
Widefield 124, Woodland Park 46
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
James Irwin 85, Atlas Prep 62
At Atlas Prep: Malik Willis and Logan Werner’s 19 points apiece helped the Jaguars past the hosting Gryphons on Tuesday. Brody McKinney was close behind with 15.
James Irwin snapped a seven-game skid.
Air Academy 58, Discovery Canyon 30
Vista Ridge 60, Cheyenne Mountain 40
Coronado 50, Widefield 48
Lewis-Palmer 52, Liberty 48
Doherty 59, Rampart 38
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Vista 49, Fountain-Fort Carson 26
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans kept pace in the second half, but the damage was already done in a home loss to the Golden Eagles.
Aiyana Mitchell led Fountain-Fort Carson with nine points and added five rebounds. Keira Mitchell led the way in that category with nine.
The Trojans dropped to 10-5 on the season (3-2 5A/4A Pikes Peak).
James Irwin 47, Atlas Prep 19
Fountain Valley 40, Colorado Springs School 18
Doherty 64, Rampart 29
Peyton 77, Dolores Huerta 14
Coronado 61, Widefield 52
Lewis-Palmer 63, Liberty 46