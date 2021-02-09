ICE HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 8, Woodland Park 2
At Sertich: Seven scorers found the back of the net for Cheyenne Mountain as the Indians remained undefeated and atop the 4A South standings.
Philip Bramble scored twice and had an assist for Cheyenne Mountain. Daniel Vujcich, Mitchell Lewis, Colten Sell, Curtis Tatum, Christian Pino and Nicholas Hallee also scored for the Indians. Lewis also had a pair of assists. Wyatt Furda had three helpers and Denton Damgaard had two assists.
Woodland Park’s Gabriel Denio and Trace Taranto scored for the Panthers. Parker Taranto had two assists.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 102, Banning Lewis Academy 45
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s had three players score 20 or more points, and reached 100 for the third time this season as the Pirates took down Banning Lewis Academy in a 3A Tri-Peaks game.
Luke Stockelman led St. Mary’s (5-0) with 26 points, and freshman Max Howery scored a career-high 21 points. His brother Sam nearly had a triple-double with 20 points, 10 steals and nine assists, but settled for his third double-double of the year. Stockelman flirted with a double-double, leading the team with nine rebounds.
Banning Lewis Academy is 3-3.
Manitou Springs 53, Salida 52
At Salida: Manitou Springs thwarted a Salida comeback in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated.
Rampart 90, Fountain-Fort Carson 75
At Rampart: Rampart handed Fountain-Fort Carson its first loss of the year.
Vista Ridge 49, Palmer Ridge 46
La Junta 58, James Irwin 35
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer Ridge 64, Vista Ridge 34
At Palmer Ridge: After scoring just seven points in the first half, Vista Ridge came out strong after halftime, outscoring Palmer Ridge 20-14, but the damage was already done as the Wolves fell to Palmer Ridge in a 5A/4A PPAC clash.
Palmer Ridge (4-2, 2-2) junior Mia Womack led the Bears with 29 points — a career high, and Hannah Dove added 11.
Vista Ridge is 2-5.
Fountain-Fort Carson 71, Rampart 31
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson’s Torie Bass led the Trojans with 17 points and Mackenzie Patterson scored 10 as the team claimed its fourth straight victory and maintained a perfect record in 5A/4A PPAC play.
Fountain-Fort Carson is 4-1 and Rampart falls to 1-3.
St. Mary’s 98, Banning Lewis Academy 14
At Banning Lewis Academy: St. Mary’s junior Ellie Hartman scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Pirates past Banning Lewis Academy in a dominant 3A Tri-Peaks win.
Hartman started strong and had 12 of the Pirates’ 27 points in the first quarter. Payton Kutz scored 16 points in the first half and freshman Maeve Salveson finished with 10.
The Pirates remain undefeated and Banning Lewis falls to 1-5.
Pine Creek 53, Lewis-Palmer 46
Peyton 75, Dolores Huerta 14
Doherty 44, Air Academy 40
La Junta 71, James Irwin 4
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Cheyenne Mountain 177, Air Academy 135
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain’s Kaelyn Hinsley won a pair of events for Cheyenne Mountain, claiming the diving title by 66 points, and won the 100 free with a time of 1:04.60 — just 0.27 seconds ahead of second-place swimmer Anda Rutherford of Air Academy.
Caroline Bricker also won a pair of events for Cheyenne Mountain with a win in the 200 free (1:57.51) and 100 back (59.36).
Air Academy’s Rachel Newton won the 200 IM with a time of 2:27.46, beating second-place Bethany Slivka of Cheyenne Mountain by 0.28 seconds. She also won the 100 breaststroke in another close race, touching the wall in 1:14.33, less than a half a second in front of Cheyenne Mountain’s Kambry Lightfoot.
Widefield 104, Woodland Park 62
At Woodland Aquatic Center: Woodland Park’s Hannah Winn won two events, the 50 free (28.13) and the 100 butterfly (1:07.36) and helped the Panthers to a win in the 200 medley relay, but Widefield came away with the win.
Abby Merlo won the 200 free for Widefield in 2:51.73 and Cass Cooper won the 200 IM in 3:01.70 — more than 22 seconds ahead of the field. Cooper helped Widefield to victory in the 200 and 400 free relays.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
The Classical Academy 62, Sand Creek 6
At Sand Creek: TCA won all but one match, winning five by fall and two by major decisions in a decisive dual win against Sand Creek.
TCA’s David Kanaby earned a 15-5 major decision at 145 pounds, and Luke Nielson won 17-4 at 160. Kyler Rusin had the fastest pin of the day with a pin at 152 pounds in 1:26, and Aaron Johnson earned a 126-pound win for TCA in 1:59. Trent Courtright earned a third-period pin in 5:01 at 106 pounds and Isaiah Perkins won his 132-pound match in 2:27. Aidan Coy won at 195 pounds with a pin in 2:41.
Sand Creek’s Emilio Maes won at 120 pounds with a pin in 1:46.