ICE HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 9, Mullen 1
At Edge Ice Arena: The Hawks rode three two-goal scorers to another win.
Wyatt Furda, Nick Hallee and Noah Bonnett all scored twice as Cheyenne Mountain racked up nine goals, with six in the first period. It outshot the Mustangs 33-9.
In league play, the Hawks are 8-0 with 66 goals scored and only four allowed.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Falcon 56, Elizabeth 49
At Falcon: The Falcons kept consistent, scoring double digits in all but one quarter to upend the Cardinals.
The win clinched a league title for Falcon as it moved to a perfect 8-0 with five consecutive wins to boot. Matchups with Mitchell and Sierra await the Falcons before the playoffs begin.
Cripple Creek-Victor 52, CSDB 9
Evangelical Christian Academy 65, Simla 42
Sierra 66, Mitchell 53
Widefield 81, Coronado 71
Mesa Ridge 61, Palmer 60
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain Valley 38, Miami-Yoder 9
Sierra 66, Mitchell 53
Canon City 81, Harrison 17
The Classical Academy 60, Sand Creek 29
Falcon 49, Elizabeth 36
Coronado 48, Widefield 47
Vista Ridge 50, Discovery Canyon 48
Air Academy 36, Pine Creek 34
Doherty 56, Lewis-Palmer 26