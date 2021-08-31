BOYS’ SOCCER
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Palmer Ridge 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Dylan Zakrajsek and Jonathan Diaz Mendoza scored second-half goals for Cheyenne Mountain as it erased a halftime deficit against Palmer Ridge.
Zakrajsek assisted on Diaz Mendoza’s goal.
Jackson Bufkin earned the victory in goal, making nine saves in 80 minutes.
Doherty 10, Widefield 0
At Widefield: Seniors Brek Foulk and Luis Magallon-Hernandez each scored three goals as Doherty built a 9-0 lead at halftime.
Daniel Magallon-Hernandez was one of four Spartans who also scored, and he added a pair of assists.
Fountain Valley 11, Addenbrooke Classical Academy 1
At Fountain Valley: Senior Theo Lawson registered a hat trick, freshman Jordan Nunez scored a pair of goals and six others from Fountain Valley found the net in a lopsided victory that saw the Danes take a 9-1 lead in the first half.
Canon City 6, CSS 1
At Canon City: Senior Diego Aparicio scored four goals for Canon City in the victory.
Andre Aparicio and Cornelius Henderaon also scored for the Tigers.
Silver Creek 3, Air Academy 0
Prospect Ridge Academy 5, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
The Classical Academy 4, Evergreen 0
Fountain-Fort Carson 7, Sierra 3
Liberty 3, Chatfield 1
BOYS’ TENNIS
Coronado 4, Discovery Canyon 3
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon swept the three singles matches in straight sets behind victories from Sean Bratkowsky, Grant Thurman and Ben Tabor, but Coronado took all four doubles matches to capture the dual.
Alex Bole and Seth Enoch won the No. 2 doubles match in a second-set tiebreaker.
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Palmer Ridge 2
VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Peyton 0
At Peyton: Gabby Liles had a team-high 13 kills for James Irwin as it won 25-21, 25-19, 25-12.
Manitou Springs 3, Pueblo East 2
At Pueblo East: Manitou Springs outscored Pueblo East 40-19 in the final two sets as it came from a deficit and won 23-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-14, 15-4.
Katy Vance led Manitou Springs with 10 kills.
Pine Creek 3, Woodland Park 1
At Woodland Park: Pine Creek dropped the first set before prevailing 22-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16.
Palmer Ridge 3, The Classical Academy 1
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge stormed back with a vengeance after dropping the first set and won 21-25, 25-7, 25-23, 25-13.
Madison Wilson and Eva Larochelle each had 13 kills to pace Palmer Ridge.
Holy Family 3, Discovery Canyon 1
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon jumped ahead after one set but fell 17-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16.
Addyson McArthur led the Thunder with 11 kills.
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Sand Creek 0
St. Mary’s 3, CSS 0
Belleview Christian 3, Evangelical Christian 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 6, Fossil Ridge 0
At Palmer Ridge: Senior captain Juliana Strickling scored two goals and added an assist as Palmer Ridge turned a 1-0 halftime advantage into a lopsided win.
Leah Hasstedt and Gillyanna Knock each had a goal and an assist for the Bears.
Lauren Halenkamp posted the shutout with 60 minutes in goal.
Cherry Creek 2, Liberty 0
At Liberty: Breonna Mason turned away eight of Cherry Creek’s 10 shots on goal as Liberty moved to 2-2 on the season after giving up a goal in both halves.
SOFTBALL
Mesa Ridge 13, Palmer 3
At Mesa Ridge: Junior Cheyenne Walker homered and scored three runs and sophomore Sylah Murrah drove in four runs as Mesa Ridge rolled.
Haleigh Orndorff led the Grizzlies’ 16-hit attack with a triple and three singles.
Canon City 8, Widefield 7
At Widefield: Mady Ley homered and tripled for Canon City, as it built an 8-5 lead after five innings. Widefield scored twice in the bottom of the seventh before its rally fell just short.