BASEBALL
Woodland Park 9, Sand Creek 4
At Sand Creek: Woodland Park opened the season with a nonconference win over Sand Creek.
The Panthers stole 18 bases, led by Matthew Lecky with five and Dylan Yehl with four. Jacob Babin and Trace Taranto had two RBIs each for Woodland Park. Cameron Chase struck out 10 batters through five innings and Lecky fanned two in two innings.
Sand Creek’s Kaden Levi and Austin Mollaun had an RBI each.
Liberty 7, Vista Ridge 4
At Vista Ridge: Liberty scored seven runs in the top of the fourth and thwarted a Vista Ridge comeback in the bottom of the seventh for a season-opening 4A Pikes Peak win.
Austin Webster and Silas Fogle had two RBIs each for the Lancers. Webster also had four strikeouts through 6.1 innings. Zach Cody came in for the final two outs of the seventh and struck out both batters.
Luke Singleton batted in two runs for Vista Ridge.
Cheyenne Mountain 10, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Cheyenne Mountain held a 1-0 lead through three innings, but broke through in the fourth and scored nine runs in the remaining four frames for a 4A Pikes Peak win in the season opener.
Denton Damgaard and Adam Jackson had two hits and two RBIs each. Gabe Skur, Ben Myers, Max O’Neil, Brad Helton and Jace Eslinger drove in one run apiece. On the mound, Helton fanned 11 batters in seven innings and allowed just two hits.
Lewis-Palmer 7, Discovery Canyon 3
At Discovery Canyon: Lewis-Palmer took the lead in the top of the fifth and scored three more runs in the top of the seventh for a season-opening 4A PPAC win over Discovery Canyon.
Cooper Ciesielski hit a three-run home run for the Rangers, while Justin Hudson and Mick Kazlausky also hit home runs for L-P. Hudson had two RBIs, and Caleb Ralph also had an RBI.
Hudson struck out six of seven batters in two innings of work, and Joshua Murphy had five strikeouts through five innings.
Peyton 11-12, Colorado Springs Christian 0-2 (doubleheader)
Falcon 7, Mesa Ridge 0
GIRLS’ GOLF
Lady Titan Invitational
At Cherokee golf Course: The Classical Academy won its season-opening tournament with a team score of 283. Mesa Ridge placed second with 296, followed by Rock Canyon (302), Cheyenne Mountain (326) and Pine Creek (336).
TCA junior Morgan Mullins placed first (89), defeating second-place Sarah Bentley (90) of Mesa Ridge by one stroke. TCA’s Madeline Fontana also scored 90 followed by Palmer’s Piper Garrett, who shot 97.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 19, Jefferson Academy 5
Lewis-Palmer 16, Denver North 3
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 27, Rampart 0
At Air Academy: Air Academy made a statement in a season-opening nonconference win over Rampart and introduced a freshman scorer to Colorado lacrosse.
Madison Chidester, a freshman, led the Kadets with seven goals and three assists in her high school debut. Justine Anderson, Marguerite Schipfer, Grace Lichtenberger and Emma Martin had three goals each for Air Academy and Alex Conforti had two goals and three assists.
Breonna Mason earned the shutout in the cage.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Colorado Springs Christian 7, Vanguard 1
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Lewis-Palmer 5, Sand Creek 2
At Lewis-Palmer: Sand Creek’s Faith Strong and Janae Kite won their respective No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, but Lewis-Palmer took over from there in a season-opening win over the Scorpions.
No. 3 doubles Ellie Flinn and Chloe Hart and No. 4 doubles Zoe Swenson and Elizabeth Ackerman swept their doubles opponents 6-0, 6-0. The Rangers’ No. 2 doubles team of Carissa O’Donnell and Emma Ackerman won 6-0, 6-2.