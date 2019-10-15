5be75fbadb28f.image.jpg

File, The Gazette

BOYS’ SOCCER

Fountain Valley 3, Colorado Springs School 0

At Colorado Springs School: Will Taylor, Markus Zaba and Chance Maccagnan each scored in a 2A Black Forest win over the Kodiaks.

Jacob Thomassen had four stops in goal for the Danes (8-3, 5-1).

CSS is 4-9 and 3-6 in league play.

ECA 5, Rye 1

At Evangelical Christian Academy: Four Eagles scored in a 2A Black Forest win over Rye.

ECA (7-4, 6-1) was led by James Singleton, who had two goals and an assist. Landon Bunker, Samuel Monte and Trevor Jones also scored.

Pine Creek 1, Rampart 1

At Rampart: The Rams’ first blemish of the season comes in a 5A/4A CSML draw against Pine Creek after the Eagles scored in the second half, ultimately forcing two scoreless overtime periods.

The Rams are 12-0-1. Pine Creek is 7-3-1.

Mesa Ridge 5, Canon City 3

At Mesa Ridge: Mesa Ridge had a 4-1 lead at the half and held on after Canon City scored twice in the final 40 minutes for a 4A CSML win.

Mesa Ridge is tied for first in the conference with a 5-0 record and is 8-4 overall. Canon City is 6-5-1 and 2-3 in the CSML.

Atlas Prep 10, CSCS 0

At Colorado Springs Christian School: Lamario Nisbeth netted a hat trick and Diego Gomez and Luis Vega added two each for the Gryphons in a 3A Tri-Peaks win.

Nisbeth and Vega also had two assists each for Atlas Prep (10-0-1, 3-0-1). CSCS is 3-8-1 and 2-2-1 in league play.

Doherty 5, Coronado 0

At Doherty: Cameron Wheeler scored a hat trick and had two assists to lead Doherty to a 5A/4A CSML win over Coronado.

Tyler Lockhart had a goal and three assists, and Brek Foulk also scored for the Spartans (3-9, 1-2). Coronado is 2-10 and winless in league play.

Cheyenne Mountain 10, Falcon 0

At Cheyenne Mountain: Ethan Crann, Jacob Blamires and Jadon Baros each scored twice as Cheyenne Mountain dominated Falcon in a 5A/4A PPAC victory.

Baros also had an assist, John Arguello had a goal and two assists and Bryce Tanner had three helpers for the Indians (7-6, 4-1).

Falcon is 3-9 and winless in the PPAC.

Air Academy 10, Sand Creek 0

At Air Academy: Thad Dewing had four goals and an assist and six other Kadets scored as Air Academy claimed a 5A/4A PPAC win.

Kelton Hooker had two assists and seven others had helpers for Air Academy (9-4, 4-1).

Sand Creek falls to 3-10 and 1-4 in the PPAC.

Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Palmer 2 (OT)

At Palmer: Palmer scored twice in the second half to force overtime but Fountain-Fort Carson scored the golden goal in extra time in the team’s first 5A/4A CMSL win of the year.

The Trojans are 4-6. The Terrors are 3-9 and 1-3 in league play.

Vanguard 2, Ellicott 1

Discovery Canyon 1, Palmer Ridge 0 (OT)

VOLLEYBALL

St. Mary’s 3, Colorado Springs School 1

At St. Mary’s: The Pirates reigned victorious in a close 3A Tri-Peaks battle with Colorado Springs School. St. Mary’s won the first set 25-22, and fell 25-18 in the second set. The Pirates followed with wins, 26-24, 25-22 in the following two sets.

Seneca Hackley led St. Mary’s (10-5, 6-2) with 11 kills and Katie Morales had seven. Rachel Wilcox and Sarah Connors had six aces each.

CSS is 7-8 and 2-2 in league play.

Fountain-Valley 3, Hanover 0

At Hanover: Fountain Valley kept Hanover from scoring in double figures in the first two sets of a quick nonconference win over the Hornets.

Annaliese Fricke had eight kills, and Liz Berg had four. Chloe Mason had a staggering 13 aces for the Danes (12-2). She also led the team in assists with 20.

Evangelical Christian Academy 3, Cripple Creek-Victor 0

At Cripple Creek-Victor: Freshman Elana Sutton led the Eagles with eight kills and Brianna Mann and Amy Antes had four aces each as ECA defeated Cripple Creek-Victor in a 1A District 7 match.

ECA is 6-10.

Woodland Park 3, Sierra 0

At Woodland Park: Woodland Park held Sierra to 13 total points through three sets, defeating the Stallions 25-3, 25-4, 25-6 in a dominant 4A CSML win and a seventh-straight victory.

The Classical Academy 3, Mitchell 0

At Mitchell: TCA remained tied for first in the 4A CSML after a sweep of Mitchell 25-9. 25-6, 25-8.

Lewis-Palmer 3, Sand Creek 0

At Sand Creek: After a 25-18 first-set win, Lewis-Palmer held Sand Creek to fewer than 10 points in the last two sets, closing out the sweep 25-9, 25-7.

Danielle Norman led the Rangers with 14 kills, followed by Kaitlynn Bird with nine to help Lewis-Palmer (10-5, 4-0 4A/5A PPAC) to its sixth straight win.

Sand Creek falls to 7-9 and is winless in league play.

Air Academy 3, Palmer Ridge 1

At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge claimed the first set 25-23, but the Kadets responded with three straight set wins, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16.

Rampart 3, Pine Creek 0

At Rampart: Rampart defeated Pine Creek 25-12 in the first set, before a marathon battle in the second, ultimately won by Rampart 35-33. The Rams closed out the 5A CSML sweep with a 25-15 win in the third.

Pine Creek (10-6, 2-1) was led by Gabby Wilson with eight kills. Amelia Nott, Mack Coker and Emma Genrich had four blocks each.

The Rams (14-1, 3-0) have won five straight.

Coronado 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0

At Coronado: Maycie Rogers smacked down 11 kills to lead Coronado to a 5A CMSL win over Fountain-Fort Carson.

Rachel Scott, Makayla Brown, Amara Austin and Rogers also had three aces each and Austin had six blocks. The Cougars have won five straight.

Fountain-Fort Carson is 8-7 and winless in league play.

Vanguard 3, Ellicott 0

At Vanguard: Abby Meinen had 10 kills to lead the Coursers to a 3A Tri-Peaks win over Ellicott and Vanguard’s Courtney Arrasmith had six aces.

Vanguard is 8-6 and 5-4 in the Tri-Peaks league.

Limon 3, Calhan 0

Manitou Springs 3, Salida 0

Pikes Peak Christian 3, Manzanola 0

Peyton 3, Kiowa 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty 2, Fossil Ridge 0

At Fossil Ridge: Molly Matheson and Olivia Ruth had second-half goals for the Lancers in a win over Fossil Ridge. Ruth assisted Matheson’s goal, and Tessa Morse also had an assist. Haley Edge had five stops in the cage for Liberty (4-7-2).