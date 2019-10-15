BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 3, Colorado Springs School 0
At Colorado Springs School: Will Taylor, Markus Zaba and Chance Maccagnan each scored in a 2A Black Forest win over the Kodiaks.
Jacob Thomassen had four stops in goal for the Danes (8-3, 5-1).
CSS is 4-9 and 3-6 in league play.
ECA 5, Rye 1
At Evangelical Christian Academy: Four Eagles scored in a 2A Black Forest win over Rye.
ECA (7-4, 6-1) was led by James Singleton, who had two goals and an assist. Landon Bunker, Samuel Monte and Trevor Jones also scored.
Pine Creek 1, Rampart 1
At Rampart: The Rams’ first blemish of the season comes in a 5A/4A CSML draw against Pine Creek after the Eagles scored in the second half, ultimately forcing two scoreless overtime periods.
The Rams are 12-0-1. Pine Creek is 7-3-1.
Mesa Ridge 5, Canon City 3
At Mesa Ridge: Mesa Ridge had a 4-1 lead at the half and held on after Canon City scored twice in the final 40 minutes for a 4A CSML win.
Mesa Ridge is tied for first in the conference with a 5-0 record and is 8-4 overall. Canon City is 6-5-1 and 2-3 in the CSML.
Atlas Prep 10, CSCS 0
At Colorado Springs Christian School: Lamario Nisbeth netted a hat trick and Diego Gomez and Luis Vega added two each for the Gryphons in a 3A Tri-Peaks win.
Nisbeth and Vega also had two assists each for Atlas Prep (10-0-1, 3-0-1). CSCS is 3-8-1 and 2-2-1 in league play.
Doherty 5, Coronado 0
At Doherty: Cameron Wheeler scored a hat trick and had two assists to lead Doherty to a 5A/4A CSML win over Coronado.
Tyler Lockhart had a goal and three assists, and Brek Foulk also scored for the Spartans (3-9, 1-2). Coronado is 2-10 and winless in league play.
Cheyenne Mountain 10, Falcon 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Ethan Crann, Jacob Blamires and Jadon Baros each scored twice as Cheyenne Mountain dominated Falcon in a 5A/4A PPAC victory.
Baros also had an assist, John Arguello had a goal and two assists and Bryce Tanner had three helpers for the Indians (7-6, 4-1).
Falcon is 3-9 and winless in the PPAC.
Air Academy 10, Sand Creek 0
At Air Academy: Thad Dewing had four goals and an assist and six other Kadets scored as Air Academy claimed a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Kelton Hooker had two assists and seven others had helpers for Air Academy (9-4, 4-1).
Sand Creek falls to 3-10 and 1-4 in the PPAC.
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Palmer 2 (OT)
At Palmer: Palmer scored twice in the second half to force overtime but Fountain-Fort Carson scored the golden goal in extra time in the team’s first 5A/4A CMSL win of the year.
The Trojans are 4-6. The Terrors are 3-9 and 1-3 in league play.
Vanguard 2, Ellicott 1
Discovery Canyon 1, Palmer Ridge 0 (OT)
VOLLEYBALL
St. Mary’s 3, Colorado Springs School 1
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates reigned victorious in a close 3A Tri-Peaks battle with Colorado Springs School. St. Mary’s won the first set 25-22, and fell 25-18 in the second set. The Pirates followed with wins, 26-24, 25-22 in the following two sets.
Seneca Hackley led St. Mary’s (10-5, 6-2) with 11 kills and Katie Morales had seven. Rachel Wilcox and Sarah Connors had six aces each.
CSS is 7-8 and 2-2 in league play.
Fountain-Valley 3, Hanover 0
At Hanover: Fountain Valley kept Hanover from scoring in double figures in the first two sets of a quick nonconference win over the Hornets.
Annaliese Fricke had eight kills, and Liz Berg had four. Chloe Mason had a staggering 13 aces for the Danes (12-2). She also led the team in assists with 20.
Evangelical Christian Academy 3, Cripple Creek-Victor 0
At Cripple Creek-Victor: Freshman Elana Sutton led the Eagles with eight kills and Brianna Mann and Amy Antes had four aces each as ECA defeated Cripple Creek-Victor in a 1A District 7 match.
ECA is 6-10.
Woodland Park 3, Sierra 0
At Woodland Park: Woodland Park held Sierra to 13 total points through three sets, defeating the Stallions 25-3, 25-4, 25-6 in a dominant 4A CSML win and a seventh-straight victory.
The Classical Academy 3, Mitchell 0
At Mitchell: TCA remained tied for first in the 4A CSML after a sweep of Mitchell 25-9. 25-6, 25-8.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Sand Creek 0
At Sand Creek: After a 25-18 first-set win, Lewis-Palmer held Sand Creek to fewer than 10 points in the last two sets, closing out the sweep 25-9, 25-7.
Danielle Norman led the Rangers with 14 kills, followed by Kaitlynn Bird with nine to help Lewis-Palmer (10-5, 4-0 4A/5A PPAC) to its sixth straight win.
Sand Creek falls to 7-9 and is winless in league play.
Air Academy 3, Palmer Ridge 1
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge claimed the first set 25-23, but the Kadets responded with three straight set wins, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16.
Rampart 3, Pine Creek 0
At Rampart: Rampart defeated Pine Creek 25-12 in the first set, before a marathon battle in the second, ultimately won by Rampart 35-33. The Rams closed out the 5A CSML sweep with a 25-15 win in the third.
Pine Creek (10-6, 2-1) was led by Gabby Wilson with eight kills. Amelia Nott, Mack Coker and Emma Genrich had four blocks each.
The Rams (14-1, 3-0) have won five straight.
Coronado 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Coronado: Maycie Rogers smacked down 11 kills to lead Coronado to a 5A CMSL win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
Rachel Scott, Makayla Brown, Amara Austin and Rogers also had three aces each and Austin had six blocks. The Cougars have won five straight.
Fountain-Fort Carson is 8-7 and winless in league play.
Vanguard 3, Ellicott 0
At Vanguard: Abby Meinen had 10 kills to lead the Coursers to a 3A Tri-Peaks win over Ellicott and Vanguard’s Courtney Arrasmith had six aces.
Vanguard is 8-6 and 5-4 in the Tri-Peaks league.
Limon 3, Calhan 0
Manitou Springs 3, Salida 0
Pikes Peak Christian 3, Manzanola 0
Peyton 3, Kiowa 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 2, Fossil Ridge 0
At Fossil Ridge: Molly Matheson and Olivia Ruth had second-half goals for the Lancers in a win over Fossil Ridge. Ruth assisted Matheson’s goal, and Tessa Morse also had an assist. Haley Edge had five stops in the cage for Liberty (4-7-2).